No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

Image used for representation

Battery-operated cars/bikes becoming mainstream is still a distant dream. To ensure that the EV adoption is quick, companies have been making sure that the range of the vehicle is more, the charging time is less and overall the asking cost of the electric vehicle is lower than the competition. Now, adding a bit from their side, the Indian government had proposed that the registration fees or renewal charges for EVs be removed altogether. Registration fees constitute at least 1/10th of the on-road price of the bike. This should come as a welcome relief to the EV owners wherein the upfront charges of the vehicle will be lower. Express Drives got in touch with the electric vehicle industry to understand what their reactions to this proposal are. Here are their responses.

Sohinder Gill, CEO – Hero Electric said

The proposal to exempt electric vehicles from payment of fees by the Ministry of Transport for the issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark is a welcome step. This is an encouraging move for the EV industry as any step taken towards lessening the burden on consumers purchasing EVs goes a long way in driving up demand. As we begin to unlock post a difficult period, Hero is confident that with measures such as these among other steps will steer India to be a hub for electric vehicles over the next few years while also help scale up the industry.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO Ather Energy said

The Centre proposing to grant an exemption to EVs owners from paying fees for issuing or renewal of RC (registration certificate) is a good move by the government. We look forward to more initiatives like this by the government to encourage and increase adoption of electric vehicles

Inderveer Singh, Founder & CEO, EVage said

It's apparent that the Indian government is serious about the transition to e-mobility and achieving the larger goal of making the world cleaner & greener. We consider this as a game changing step in encouraging common people to go green and at the same time save money, especially during these times. The Government incentives show a clear focus towards bringing the price of EVs as close to the fossil fuel comparison. We hope that The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways continues to take such bold steps keeping in mind that the world is a shared space and we all need to play our part in preserving it. We at EVage are working tirelessly to contribute to India becoming the largest EV market in the world.

Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder & Director, EeVe India

This has been a welcome step from the Govt, of India. To curb pollution and encourage environment friendly riding experience, govt. initiatives are laudable. We must work towards a greener option and reduction of emission. Providing eco-friendly alternatives to riders and which is cost-effective at the same time has been the key aspect at EeVe India. Govt. must take this industry with utmost priority to provide assistance in any form. This will boost the manufacturing segment and EV as an industry will prosper

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder of Okinawa Autotech said

The decision to waive the registration fees for EVs by the ministry of road transport and highways is very much appreciated and also very encouraging as it comes just before the world environment day! Such progressive policies coming into play will serve as a big push for the adoption of electric mobility in the country. Pollution is one of the serious issues that our country is facing and thus, such decisions are very essential to encourage people towards the EVs and also helps in reducing the carbon footprint.

Prashant Radhakrishnan- Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing (India), SemaConnect

This is a welcome move by the Union Government and we appreciate the efforts being taken to ensure that all possible incentives are being provided for the faster adoption of EVs in the country. This will help overcome some of the gaps that continue to exist in the upfront ownership cost of EVs and we are hopeful that the wider public will take advantage of this and adopt to EVs faster.

Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division

I believe it is a great decision that will encourage people to buy electric vehicles instead of fossil fuel-based vehicles. The notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has also proposed an exemption on the payment for the registration mark, which is used to identify vehicles and registered owners through license plates. Prior to this, the government had also announced an income tax exemption of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for people purchasing e-vehicles on loan. All these measures will certainly fast-track e-mobility in the country and reduce our dependency on fossil fuels that not only burn a hole in people’s pockets but are deteriorating the environment as well

Varun Goenka, Co-founder and CEO Chargeup said

Electric vehicles (EVs) are paramount to sustainable mobility and helping our country achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of cutting down vehicular emissions. In this regard, the draft notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways comes as a morale booster for the ecosystem. Despite their potential, electric vehicles continue to lag in customer adoption due to the high costs of ownership and maintenance. The move to exempt battery-operated vehicles from paying the RC issuance and renewal fees will make EVs more affordable. All steps aimed at offering direct and indirect cost benefits and subsidies are highly welcome. We are confident that the latest step will not only make EVs more affordable, but also help in creating a stronger re-sell market for such vehicles. We hope to see steps like these expedite EV adoption in India. We also urge the Honourable Ministry to look at other such options and benefits especially those related to financing of EVs to attract fleet operators towards the battery-operated vehicles especially in the 2- wheeler and 3-wheeler segments for last mile connectivity.

