Nissan bets big on safety with Ariya EV

Nissan’s flagship EV is claimed to be thorough with extensive tests including frontal-side- and rear-impact collisions.

Nissan has unveiled the Nissan Ambition 2030 which aims to ensure that each vehicle, including the Ariya, Nissan’s all-electric crossover is subject to rigorous crash testing and meets the highest safety standards.

Nissan is leveraging its extensive know-how in electric mobility and testing procedures employed from the Nissan LEAF for the Ariya. For example, because Ariya’s EV battery pack is high voltage, Nissan claims to have ensured that the electric crossover will retain its structural integrity in the case of a crash without the electrodes leaking.

Nissan Ariya EV: Safety

According to Nissan, its safety proposition includes active and passive safety measures to support the safety of vehicle occupants in a variety of scenarios. While the overall goal is to prevent collisions but in case of unavoidable accidents, it is able to mitigate damage and injuries.

Nissan’s flagship EV is claimed to be thorough with extensive tests including frontal-side- and rear-impact collisions. “All needing as little as 1/1000th of a second to ensure the Ariya meets the stringent standards Nissan has set for itself,” says Nissan.

“More than 100 data points are evaluated on the Ariya,” said Gen Tanabe of the Passive Safety Evaluation Group. “Because the upcoming Ariya will be sold in many markets, we will conduct more than 400 tests from the early stages of development to market launch.”