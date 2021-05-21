Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

The cycle also has a massive range of up to 100km on a single charge. Once you run out of charge, you can ride it like you would a regular cycle - pedal. 

By:May 21, 2021 4:24 PM

After launching the Nexzu Roadlark e-bicycle for commuters and those with fitness goals, the cargo version has now been introduced. It’s price begins from Rs 42,000 and there are several customisable options that will take the asking cost a bit higher. The Nexzu Roadlark cargo has a load-carrying capacity of 50kg and can attain a top speed of 25kmph. This made-in-India e-bicycle comes with dual batteries – one is fixed whereas the other is removable. The primary one is an 8.7Ah lightweight removable unit whereas the fixed one is a 5.2Ah capacity battery. These can be charged using a simple wall charger. Nexzu says that there are disc brakes at both ends for enhanced stopping power whereas the cycle is built upon a cold-rolled steel frame. The cycle also has a massive range of up to 100km on a single charge. Once you run out of charge, you can ride it like you would a regular cycle – pedal.

There are two ride modes on offer – Pedlec and Throttle. In the former, the aforementioned claimed range can be attained whereas with the latter only 75km is possible. The company has more than 90+ touchpoints across India and all of these stock the Cargo version. Plus, one can order online through the company’s website. This product is aimed for the delivery partners at restaurants, cloud kitchens, supermarkets, retail outlets, industrial parks, essential service suppliers, service & maintenance companies, and garages.

Through this offering, the company aims to reduce the carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuels. Moreover, there is next to no pollution involved in using these e-bicycles. Rahul Shonak – COO Nexzu Mobility, said “Roadlark Cargo is built with superior strength steel, which gives durable rides on difficult roads. Equipped with high safety features such as dual disc brakes, it also comes with advanced features of IoT-connectivity, designed and developed by Nexzu. The value proposition of this vehicle is by far the best in the industry.”

