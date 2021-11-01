Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

Ather Energy is eyeing to add 500 Ather Grid locations by the end of FY22, with all new installations being Ather Grid 2.0.

By:Updated: Nov 01, 2021 11:18 AM

Ather Energy has announced the launch of its next-generation public fast-charging infrastructure called Ather Grid 2.0. The company says that the new fast-charging infrastructure builds on the current generation of Ather Grid with enhanced features in order to support scale and future faster-charging capability. The installation of this public fast-charging network has already begun in Bangalore and Chennai, and the same will soon be available across other Indian cities. Ather Grid 2.0 was designed with the aim of redefining the future of public utility by creating a distinguishable, approachable, and scalable charging experience, the Bengaluru-based EV start-up noted.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

Ather Grid 2.0 will have the ability to support future fast-charging capacity along with enhanced safety and faster bug resolution. The Grid 2.0 will support Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, allowing Ather Energy to push new features and bug fixes to all systems on the field in real-time. Moreover, the brand says that Grid 2.0 has improved durability as it is designed to handle degradation, making it more suitable for installations exposed to extreme environmental conditions. The modular design of the Ather Grid 2.0 also enables field serviceability of parts with a strong emphasis on remote diagnostics.

Ather says that Grid 2.0 will continue to stay connected at all times to provide real-time availability of all charging locations in every city. Ather Grid has now become one of the largest fast-charging infrastructure networks for electric two-wheelers in the country. The said network is now spread across 21+ cities and over 215 locations. The company is eyeing to add 500 Ather Grid locations by the end of FY22, with all new installations being Ather Grid 2.0. The rapid charging network is available for all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and is free until December 2021. Stay tuned with us for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

Ather Energy launches 'OATs for Champions' in response to Rajiv Bajaj's dig, Ola joins in too!

Ather Energy launches 'OATs for Champions' in response to Rajiv Bajaj's dig, Ola joins in too!

Ola Cars announce India's biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Ola Cars announce India's biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Six in 10 buyers wait for discounts to buy vehicles

Six in 10 buyers wait for discounts to buy vehicles

Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India

Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India

Sales of used cars rising faster than new cars

Sales of used cars rising faster than new cars

Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars

Electric MINI Cooper SE arriving soon: BMW India opens pre-bookings at Rs 1 lakh

Electric MINI Cooper SE arriving soon: BMW India opens pre-bookings at Rs 1 lakh

Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November