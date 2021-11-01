Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

Ather Energy is eyeing to add 500 Ather Grid locations by the end of FY22, with all new installations being Ather Grid 2.0.

Ather Energy has announced the launch of its next-generation public fast-charging infrastructure called Ather Grid 2.0. The company says that the new fast-charging infrastructure builds on the current generation of Ather Grid with enhanced features in order to support scale and future faster-charging capability. The installation of this public fast-charging network has already begun in Bangalore and Chennai, and the same will soon be available across other Indian cities. Ather Grid 2.0 was designed with the aim of redefining the future of public utility by creating a distinguishable, approachable, and scalable charging experience, the Bengaluru-based EV start-up noted.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ather Grid 2.0 will have the ability to support future fast-charging capacity along with enhanced safety and faster bug resolution. The Grid 2.0 will support Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, allowing Ather Energy to push new features and bug fixes to all systems on the field in real-time. Moreover, the brand says that Grid 2.0 has improved durability as it is designed to handle degradation, making it more suitable for installations exposed to extreme environmental conditions. The modular design of the Ather Grid 2.0 also enables field serviceability of parts with a strong emphasis on remote diagnostics.

Ather says that Grid 2.0 will continue to stay connected at all times to provide real-time availability of all charging locations in every city. Ather Grid has now become one of the largest fast-charging infrastructure networks for electric two-wheelers in the country. The said network is now spread across 21+ cities and over 215 locations. The company is eyeing to add 500 Ather Grid locations by the end of FY22, with all new installations being Ather Grid 2.0. The rapid charging network is available for all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and is free until December 2021. Stay tuned with us for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.