Nexcharge commences mass production of lithium-ion battery packs in Gujarat

Nexcharge has commenced the mass production of lithium-ion battery packs at its new plant in Gujarat. The company has invested more than Rs 250 crore in this facility and it has an installed capacity of 1.5 GWh.

Nexcharge, a joint venture between India’s Exide Industries Limited and Switzerland-based Leclanché SA, today announced the inauguration of its new manufacturing plant at Prantij in Gujarat. The company’s new state-of-the-art, fully automated manufacturing facility is spread across 6,10,098 sq. feet and is claimed to be the largest in India for the production of lithium-ion battery packs and modules.

The company says that it has invested more than Rs 250 crore in this manufacturing unit. The facility has six fully automated assembly lines and testing labs with an installed capacity of 1.5 GWh. It will cater to a diverse segment of transportation & utility-related industries and will serve energy storage systems for India’s electric vehicle market & grid-based applications.

Since commencing operations in India in 2018, Nexcharge has been working to achieve its vision of fast-tracking India’s transformation towards sustainable energy solutions. At present, the company offers battery packs for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, personal and commercial packs in transportation business units and telecom, UPS, inverter battery packs, and more. Nexcharge is also supported by a state-of-the-art, in-house R&D facility in Bangalore.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Speaking about the development, Stefan Louis, CEO & CTO, Nexcharge, said, “Nexcharge is on a fast-track mode to cater to the diverse segments of transportation industry and utility markets with Li-ion batteries of different chemistries assembled at our plant in Prantij. We have invested more than Rs 250 Crores in setting up this state-of-the-art facility with a focus on technology-driven innovations which is in line with our commitment of long-term investments and plans in India.”

Surender Narula, President, Nexcharge, added, “Our current product range is substantial and our new production lines warrants us the flexibility to assemble products of different sizes and designs. We can now make 3V to 1000 V battery packs with sizes varying from 10 centimetres to 2 meters. Our production setup is divided into three sections – the Module Assembly has 3 production lines for assembling Cylindrical, Pouch, and Prismatic Cells. As new technology emerges, we will maintain our position of offering state-of-the-art technology.”

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq price hiked again: Check new vs old price list here

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.