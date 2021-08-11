New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce a new and improved avatar of the Tigor EV which will most likely come with the same motor and battery configuration as the Nexon EV.

By:Updated: Aug 11, 2021 1:41 PM
Tata Tigor EV and Nexon EV with Narain Karthikeyan

Tata Motors has just teased the upcoming Tigor EV in a new teaser video that also features India’s first F1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan. While the Tigor EV is already being sold under the Xpres-T name, this new avatar of the sedan will come with Tata’s Ziptron technology and have a few styling changes and an improved powertrain. The sedan could also boast of a range close to 300km on a single charge.

Tigor has not been a strong product for the company in the private sector but the vehicle did find use in fleets and was also given to many government officials. Tata renamed the commercial variants of the Tigor EV as Xpres-T and sell it even now. However, the lacklustre performance and limited range have been keeping common buyers from opting for the Tigor EV up until now. The new teaser revealed by Tata shows that the new Tigor EV will come with Tata’s Ziptron technology, which can also be seen in the Nexon EV. Considering that the teaser video shows the E-SUV driving alongside the camouflaged sedan and keeping up with each other, the two could share a similar powertrain.

Up until now, the Tigor EV used to come with a 72V 3-phase motor that was good for 40hp and 105Nm of peak torque. The 21.5kWh battery provided a claimed range of 213km per charge. If the Tigor EV comes with the same 127hp motor found in the Nexon EV, it would easily perform much better than the old Tigor EV and attract more buyers. The new iteration of the sedan could also give a range of close to 300km per charge, thanks to a bigger 30.2kWh battery pack. Just like the Nexon, the new Tigor EV would also support fast charging for added convenience.

Tata Tigor EV & Nexon EV driving front view

While the Tigor EV seen in the video has been wrapped in camouflage, we did spot a new design for the alloy wheels and blue accents on them. Even at the front, one can see LED DRLs mounted on the bumper. The design of the DRLs will remind you of the Altroz, however, here the DRLs are mounted slightly lower when compared to the hatchback. The headlamp design remains the same as before but it looks like the grille will sport a similar design as the Nexon EV. Even the bumper will come with the tri-arrow pattern which is now a common sight on Tata vehicles.

The teaser does not reveal the exact launch date of the vehicle but we suspect that it could be available sometime before the festive season of Diwali. Given the major improvements to the motor and the boost in range, Tata is most likely going to price the new avatar of Tigor EV higher than the previous one. But the recent changes to the FAME II scheme and additional subsidies offered by certain states could offset the cost increase and make it a rather attractive proposition for people.

