New Tata Tigor EV India unveil tomorrow: Expected price, range, features, specs

The new Tata Tigor EV is expected to deliver a range of close to 300 km on a single full charge. Here's what to expect!

The new Tata Tigor EV is all set to be unveiled in India tomorrow. The new model will get an improved range that is expected to be well over 250 km on a single full charge. The new Tigor EV will be powered by the brand’s Ziptron EV powertrain. A few days back, the company had released a teaser video in which one can see the EV wrapped in full camouflage. The said teaser video also features India’s first F1 driver, better known as Narain Karthikeyan. Apart from an improved range, the new Tigor EV is also expected to get performance enhancements along with styling tweaks to make it an overall better package than before.

Tata had renamed the commercial variants of the Tigor EV as Xpres-T. Until now, the Tata Tigor EV used to be powered by a 72V 3-phase motor, good for 40hp of power and 105Nm of torque. The 21.5kWh battery on the vehicle was good enough to deliver a claimed range of 213km per single full charge. If the new Tigor EV uses the same 127hp motor as the Nexon EV, the performance levels would be much higher and hence, the same can well attract more buyers as well.

With a bigger 30.2kWh battery pack, there is even a possibility that the new Tigor EV can offer a range of close to 300 km on a single full charge. The new model would support fast charging as well for added convenience. With the aforementioned changes for the good, expect the new Tigor EV to demand a considerable premium over the price of the previous model. More details out tomorrow, so keep watching this space!

