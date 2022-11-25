New Tata Tigor EV: All you need to know

Tata Motors recently introduced the updated Tigor EV in the Indian market. The new 2023 Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India with a 315 km driving range at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this electric sub-compact sedan.
New Tata Tigor EV: Range and performance
The updated Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 26 kWh liquid-cooled IP67-rated battery pack which is paired with an electric motor. This powertrain churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is ARAI-certified to offer a driving range of 315 km per charge, i.e. 9 km more than its predecessor.
Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.22 crore
New Tata Tigor EV: Features and safety
In terms of features, the top-spec variants of the Tata Tigor EV get a dual-tone dashboard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Some other features include a digital instrument cluster, multi-mode regen, connected car technology, TPMS, a tyre puncture repair kit, dual front airbags, and more.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
New Tata Tigor EV: Price and rivals
|Tigor EV Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|XE
|Rs 12.49 lakh
|XT
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|XZ+
|Rs 13.49 lakh
|XZ+ Lux
|Rs 13.75 lakh
The new Tata Tigor EV is offered in four trim levels: XE, XT, XZ+ & XZ+ Lux. It is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated Tigor EV doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on its own siblings, the Tata Tiago EV and the Nexon EV.
Watch Video | Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review:
Also Read: 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched: Priced from Rs 1.17 lakh
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.