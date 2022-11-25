New Tata Tigor EV: All you need to know

The new Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India with a 315 km range at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Tata Motors recently introduced the updated Tigor EV in the Indian market. The new 2023 Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India with a 315 km driving range at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this electric sub-compact sedan.

New Tata Tigor EV: Range and performance

The updated Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 26 kWh liquid-cooled IP67-rated battery pack which is paired with an electric motor. This powertrain churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is ARAI-certified to offer a driving range of 315 km per charge, i.e. 9 km more than its predecessor.

New Tata Tigor EV: Features and safety

In terms of features, the top-spec variants of the Tata Tigor EV get a dual-tone dashboard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Some other features include a digital instrument cluster, multi-mode regen, connected car technology, TPMS, a tyre puncture repair kit, dual front airbags, and more.

New Tata Tigor EV: Price and rivals

Tigor EV Variants Price (ex-showroom) XE Rs 12.49 lakh XT Rs 12.99 lakh XZ+ Rs 13.49 lakh XZ+ Lux Rs 13.75 lakh

The new Tata Tigor EV is offered in four trim levels: XE, XT, XZ+ & XZ+ Lux. It is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated Tigor EV doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on its own siblings, the Tata Tiago EV and the Nexon EV.

