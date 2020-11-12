New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

The Hyundai Kona Electric has been given a mild-update for the 2021 model year. While no changes to the electric powertrain have been provided, Hyundai has reworked the styling and also thrown in some new features in the 2021 Kona Electric

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric has been revealed. Hyundai has given the electric crossover a mild-update for the facelift model and has equipped it with new features. The changes to the look of the new Kona electric offer a thoroughly redesigned grille-less front facia. The headlamps are sleeker and the DRLs on top have been redesigned giving the Kona Electric a new more mature look. The nose is also where the charging port is as before, placed on the right side for an asymmetric look. The changes have extended the vehicle’s length by 40mm and globally, a total of 16 exterior colour options will be available. Eight of the colours on offer are new which have all been interestingly named.

The cabin is where the new Kona Electric has received more updates. The touchscreen has been updated to come equipped with the big 10.25-inch display and it now also comes with Hyundai BlueLink for the higher trim model. The 8-inch touchscreen is now offered as standard. Unfortunately, Hyundai has not touched the electric powertrain in the Kona. There are two battery options — 39.2-kWh and 64-kWh on offer. They generate 136 hp and 204 hp respectively, while both generate 395 Nm of torque. The Kona Electric is rated to deliver around 480 km in driving range on the WLTP cycle for the variant with the larger battery. While the smaller one is rated at 305 km.

The pre-facelift Hyundai Kona Electric was launched in 2019 in India. Here, the Kona electric is offered with the 39.2-kWh battery pack. But according to ARAI, it is rated to deliver upto 452 km/full charge in driving range in Indian road conditions. The Kona Electric is priced between Rs 23.7 lakh to Rs 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hyundai has not commented on the arrival of the new 2021 Kona Electric at the moment. However, it is likely that the new model will arrive in India soon.

