New electric mobility firm takes shape: Anand Group and Mando Corp

The new JV company will deliver a technologically- enhanced product using Mando’s engineering capability. The Anand Group will hold a majority stake of 60% in the JV

By:July 31, 2021 9:29 AM
electric vehicles are cleaner than ice cars - study

Anand Group and Mando Corporation have tied up to supply motor and controllers for the emerging 2/3-wheeler electric vehicle market. The joint venture partners collaborated for the first time in 1997, with the set-up of Mando Automotive India Private Ltd (MAIPL) to manufacture brake systems. This relationship was strengthened in 2012 when the Anand Group acquired a stake in Mando Steering Systems India Ltd.

In order to capitalise on the opportunity in the 2/3-wheeler powertrain electrification, both partners said they felt it was the right time to enter the components and systems market in India. They said they have decided to leverage existing synergies, respective capabilities, and their experience in the auto component industry to establish a second JV in India, AnandMando eMobility Private Ltd, for manufacturing and marketing EV components and systems for the 2/3- wheeler applications.

The new JV company will deliver a technologically- enhanced product using Mando’s engineering capability. The Anand Group will hold a majority stake of 60% in the JV, with Mando Corp’s at 40%. Automotive electrification is a national level priority for the Indian government, which has chalked out ambitious electrification targets. In this regard, a major thrust is being given to the electrification of 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and buses through incentives under FAME-II.

“This augments well with the AnandGroup and Mando Corp’s commitment to achieve a cleaner and sustainable environment. Anand Mando eMobility will support the ‘Atmanirbhar’ initiative of the Indian government by providing a localised cost-effective alternative to imports. The factory is being set up in Rajasthan to maximise the available ecosystem and incentives offered. It will be built in an area of about 60,000 sq-ft,with scope for future expansion, and will employ 350-450 people. A capital investment of over `50 crore is planned to be deployed in the areas of product engineering and testing and manufacturing equipment over three years.”

Anjali Singh, executive chairperson of Anand Group, said: “We are conscious about the environmental challenges and are committed towards making the world a greener place to live. It is our endeavor to partner with the best in the world and bring in pioneering technology to cater to Indian OEMs.The tie-up with Mando Corpis in line with the key ethos of the AnandGroup’svision, to create value sustainably through the pursuit of excellence.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New BMW M4 to come factory-fitted with Continental SportContact 6 tyres

New BMW M4 to come factory-fitted with Continental SportContact 6 tyres

Hindustan Zinc to launch electric Normet SmartDrive Vehicles for mining in India

Hindustan Zinc to launch electric Normet SmartDrive Vehicles for mining in India

New Tata Tiago NRG facelift seen at dealership: Launch on August 4

New Tata Tiago NRG facelift seen at dealership: Launch on August 4

On Sonu Sood's Birthday, his collection of cars and his beloved Bajaj Chetak

On Sonu Sood's Birthday, his collection of cars and his beloved Bajaj Chetak

Yulu launches DEX electric scooter with 60-km range for last-mile delivery

Yulu launches DEX electric scooter with 60-km range for last-mile delivery

Upcoming two-wheelers in August: Two Royal Enfields, two new electric scooters & more

Upcoming two-wheelers in August: Two Royal Enfields, two new electric scooters & more

Updated Honda Amaze launch in August: Dzire rival likely to get these changes

Updated Honda Amaze launch in August: Dzire rival likely to get these changes

With the new CX variant, the Ace brand is more accessible: Vinay Pathak, Tata Motors

With the new CX variant, the Ace brand is more accessible: Vinay Pathak, Tata Motors

Stewards reject Red Bull's plea: No further investigation into Hamilton, Verstappen British GP crash

Stewards reject Red Bull's plea: No further investigation into Hamilton, Verstappen British GP crash

Toyota Innova Crysta to get pricer: Costs more by this much and why

Toyota Innova Crysta to get pricer: Costs more by this much and why

Bgauss to launch 2 new electric scooters soon: Showroom, factory expansion planned

Bgauss to launch 2 new electric scooters soon: Showroom, factory expansion planned

2021 Mini JCW Review: Giving it the Mr Beans!

2021 Mini JCW Review: Giving it the Mr Beans!

JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

Tata launches India's most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Tata launches India's most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Car, bike manufacturers in India need to listen to dealer inputs, says FADA

Car, bike manufacturers in India need to listen to dealer inputs, says FADA

2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India