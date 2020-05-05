New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

The global debut of the Hummer EV set for May 20, 2020, has been delayed as confirmed by GMC due to the coronavirus

GMC, the Genral Motors brand who build pick-up trucks, commercial vehicles and SUVs was working on an all-electric Hummer EV. The new Hummer EV was announced to be revealed on May 20, 2020, which will mark the return of the iconic Hummer SUV. But the automaker has now announced that the Hummer EV will not be able to make its global debut as scheduled on May 20, and the reveal has been delayed.

GMC in a statement confirmed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reveal of the Hummer EV has been postponed. But the manufacturer has not yet revealed the new date for the debut of the new Hummer. Although GMC has said that the team will continue to develop the SUV further and deliveries will not be affected. The Hummer EV is still expected to make its debut by the end of the year and the deliveries will start from late 2021.

The Hummer was the civilian version of the US Military vehicle calle dteh Humvee. The firts model was based on the original Humvee called the H1. Then subsequently GM built a smaller H2, followed by an even smaller H3. But as the Hummer was a gas guzzler, and meeting emissions would have been difficult, GM pulled the plug as the demand for the Hummer began to drop in the late 2000s. Now as SUVs are the most popular style of vehicles sold around the world, especially in the US, it seems to be the perfect time to revive the iconic ‘Hummer’ nameplate while also making it kinder to the environment as an all-electric vehicle, while offering similar levels of off-road capabilities.

