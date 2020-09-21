New course on Electric Vehicle ecosystem by FSR Global: Here’s what all it offers

FSR Global has launched a new course—EVs: A Power Sector Perspective. Building on the Florence School of Regulation’s legacy in Europe, FSR Global facilitates the development and delivery of effective energy policy and regulation in Asia, Latin America and Africa. 

By:Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:30 AM

 

In the past 10 years, the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) has been growing at a rapid rate. As EV manufacturers around the world keep rolling out new models, the power sector is exploring avenues to prepare itself cope with the challenges arising from this transition. To help professionals who wish to address the power sector challenges posed by the ever growing number of EVs, FSR Global—an initiative of the Florence School of Regulation, Italy—has launched a specialised five week online course, called Electric Vehicles: A Power Sector Perspective. Building on the Florence School of Regulation’s legacy in Europe, FSR Global facilitates the development and delivery of effective energy policy and regulation in Asia, Latin America and Africa. The course, FSR Global said, is actually an opportunity to dive into both the policy and regulatory frameworks, as well as the business model supporting the development of EVs in Europe, the US, Latin America and Asia. It will start from September 10, 2020, and will help participants master the following:

  • Building blocks for a holistic EVcharging infrastructure policy and regulation;
  • Business models in deploying charging infrastructure and the role innovation
    will play;
  • How to manage additional EV load in the power system as well as the risks and
    mitigation avenues for grid integration;
  • Vehicle-to-Everything(V2X) applications, key enablers and how to unlock the
    V2X potential. The course, FSR Global added, will offer a personalised learning experience with
    three engagement levels. In addition to video lectures, learning material includes podcasts, additional reading material including a tailor-made course text, forum discussions as well as an interactive live class. The amount of time required to take this course ranges from 4-10 hours per week depending on the aimed course level as well as the level of expertise in the subject prior to joining the course.

