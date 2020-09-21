New course on Electric Vehicle ecosystem by FSR Global: Here’s what all it offers

In the past 10 years, the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) has been growing at a rapid rate. As EV manufacturers around the world keep rolling out new models, the power sector is exploring avenues to prepare itself cope with the challenges arising from this transition. To help professionals who wish to address the power sector challenges posed by the ever growing number of EVs, FSR Global—an initiative of the Florence School of Regulation, Italy—has launched a specialised five week online course, called Electric Vehicles: A Power Sector Perspective. Building on the Florence School of Regulation’s legacy in Europe, FSR Global facilitates the development and delivery of effective energy policy and regulation in Asia, Latin America and Africa. The course, FSR Global said, is actually an opportunity to dive into both the policy and regulatory frameworks, as well as the business model supporting the development of EVs in Europe, the US, Latin America and Asia. It will start from September 10, 2020, and will help participants master the following:
