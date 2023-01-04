New Ather 450X red colour variant teased: India launch on January 7

Ather Energy will introduce a new red colour variant of the Ather 450X during its ‘Community Day’ event on January 7, 2023. This electric scooter is currently priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy, will host its ‘Ather Community Day’ in Bengaluru on January 7, 2023. During the same event, the company will introduce a new red colour variant of its best-selling electric scooter, the 450X. Ather Energy has teased the new paint scheme of the 450X on its social media handles.

Ather 450X: New red colour variant teased

The Ather 450X Gen 3 version was launched in India in July last year. It is currently offered in three colour shades: White, Space Grey and Mint Green. Now, the company will soon update its colour palette with the introduction of a red paint scheme. It’s likely to get new features as well or some fancy elements such as its Series 1 limited edition model.

Ather 450X: Battery, range and performance

The Ather 450X Gen 3 features a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor that develops 26 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 146 km per charge in ideal conditions while its TrueRange is rated at 105 km on a single charge.

Ather 450X: Price and rivals

The Ather 450X is currently priced at Rs 1.39 lakh in Delhi. It also has an affordable ‘Plus’ version that costs Rs 1.17 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi and inclusive of the state government subsidies. The Ather 450X rivals the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

