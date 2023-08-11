New Ather 450S and 450X launched in India at Rs 1.29 lakh onwards

Deliveries will start in a phased manner, starting with 450X with a 2.9 kWh battery by 3rd week of August, the 450S by the last week of August and 450X with a 3.7 kWh battery in October.

Ather Energy has announced a completely refreshed product portfolio which will be built on the company’s 450 platform. The newly launched 450S and the refreshed 450X will be packed with new safety and performance features, including India’s first DeepView Display making its debut in the new 450S.

The 450S comes with a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh, an IDC range of 115km, a 0–40 acceleration of 3.9 seconds, and a top speed of 90kmph. The vehicle comes with a host of new changes including a DeepView Display, new switchgear, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), and coasting regen, which improves range by up to 7 percent. Users can use the Ather Grid fast chargers to charge the 450S at a speed of up to 1.5km/min.

The existing model – 450X, carries over all these upgrades and now also comes with the option to choose between 115 km and 145 km range variants. Both 450S and 450X users have the option to choose the Pro pack over the core configuration, which unlocks Ride Assist, Ather battery protect, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect.

The new Ather 450 range

The 7-inch DeepView Display comes with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, industry-first auto-brightness, and 18-segment characters providing superior readability any time of the day. The on-board navigation on the DeepView Display comes with 18+ directional possibilities meaning, users can comfortably navigate even in a complicated 8-way roundabout.

The DeepView Display combined with newly designed switchgear provides one of a kind interactive experience, unavailable in current digital displays.

Both the 450S and 450X come with new switchgear with an improved tactile feel and two new switch additions, one-click reverse, and a joystick. One-click reverse enables a hassle-free reverse experience, and the joystick enables a host of interactions on the 450S and also improved in-ride interactions on the 450X.

The new FallSafe feature, now available in all models, can detect changes in the scooter’s speed, orientation, and acceleration when the rider is about to fall over. This feature switches off the motor (to avoid any further movement such as skidding) and activates flashing indicator lights to notify those around to step forward to rescue the rider.

Further, Ather brings the new ‘Emergency Stop Signal’, a regulation in Europe, to the Indian market for the first time. This feature is designed to avoid accidents/crashes in panic-braking situations. When an Ather user panic brakes at a speed greater than 50km/h, brake lights blink to give riders behind a visual cue/ warning, thus giving them extra time to react.

Further, to improve the battery range, the 450S comes with a coasting regen feature that slows the vehicle down while at a steady coast (no acceleration and no manual braking) and recycles the energy back into the battery. Ather has dynamically implemented this feature, ensuring that regen is lower at lower speeds, for people to nib through traffic easily and higher at higher speeds to ensure lower brake usage and improved efficiency.

As a first in the industry, the new inbox-to-scooter feature delivers destination addresses from other apps (like WhatsApp/ Telegram/Instagram DM etc.) directly to the Ather dashboard. To activate this feature, users must have the Ather app installed, and the location shared must be a Google Maps link only.

The updated trip planner, apart from giving the most optimal suggestion of route along with a map of Ather Grid chargers, will also provide the option to select riders’ own preferred Ather Grid charger and the trip will be planned keeping in mind your preferred chargers.

Further, in certain geographies, trip planners can now help plan the trip and suggest appropriate Ather Grid chargers for intercity trips too. Ather has installed 1400+ public chargers spread across the country, including on state and national highways.

Ather has also made changes to the design of the rear mud flap to reduce the splatter on the pillion while riding on dusty or muddy roads. It also provides additional protection for the rear mono-shock and brake callipers from muddy conditions.