New 2021 Tata Tigor EV revealed ahead of 31st August launch: Expected price, range, details

The new 2021 Tata Tigor EV gets the same Ziptron powertrain that made its debut with the Nexon EV. Here are all the details.

The new 2021 Tata Tigor EV has been revealed and all major details about it are now out. The company will launch its facelifted electric sedan on 31st August and hence, prices will be announced on the said day only. The biggest highlight of the new 2021 Tigor EV is that it uses the same Ziptron architecture that made its debut with the Nexon EV. The said platform uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that is good for producing 75hp of power and 170Nm of torque on the Tigor EV. Thanks to this, the Tigor EV can now sprint from a standstill to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

The new Tata Tigor EV comes with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is IP67 rated along with the electric motor. The electric car also supports fast charging and with a fast charger, the battery on the Tigor EV can be juiced up from 0 to 80 percent in just 60 minutes. The company has announced an 8 year/ 1,60,000 km battery and motor warranty for the Tigor EV. The company hasn’t revealed the range of the new Tigor EV but it is expected to be close to 300 km.

Key features on the Tata Tigor EV include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Harman sound system with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters along with iRA connected car technology with 30+ features. Moreover, there is automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, and in terms of safety, the Tigor EV comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors & camera, and CSC or Corner Stability Control.

Bookings for the new 2021 Tata Tigor EV are now open at a minimum token amount of Rs 21,000 and the EV can be booked from the company’s official website or from selected Tata Motors’ outlets across India. Prices are expected to start from the Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Launch and sales commence on 31st August! Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

