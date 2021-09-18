National Hydrogen Mission: An alternative to battery electric mobility

India’s hydrogen mission can be a game-changer for the automotive industry, especially for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Lower refuelling times and the possibility of being produced entirely in India gives hydrogen an edge over any other form of electric mobility.

By:Updated: Sep 18, 2021 7:29 AM
Hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles

The future of automobiles is electric. By 2030, electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to comprise almost 30% of the total new vehicle sales in India. Two-wheelers will lead India’s push towards electrification, with EVs in this segment comprising almost 50% of total sales by the end of the decade. Commercial transportation, i.e. light and heavy-duty trucks and buses, will also make significant progress in reducing their emissions and adopting a zero-emission ecosystem.

So, where does hydrogen fit into this picture?

Hydrogen-powered fuel cell EVs are zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Hydrogen as a fuel has several advantages over lithium-ion or any other types of battery-powered EVs; hydrogen has a high energy density, which means that for a lower weight more fuel can be carried by the vehicle, thereby increasing the distance travelled by the vehicle on a single refuelling. Lower refuelling times, lesser number of hydrogen stations, and the possibility of being produced entirely in India gives hydrogen an edge over any other form of electric mobility.

The government has launched the National Hydrogen Mission (NHM) that aims to boost the green hydrogen (hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources) infrastructure in the country and transform India to a global green hydrogen hub for production and export of the fuel. In May 2021, the Delhi High Court had directed the government to consider including hydrogen EVs and refuelling infrastructure within the ambit of the FAME scheme, reported the Fuel Cell India magazine. In September, the government has proposed $8 billion scheme for the auto sector for incentivising companies to build electric and hydrogen fuel powered vehicles to meet its clean mobility targets for 2030 and build a robust base for manufacturing of ZEVs in India.

The NHM has a budget of Rs 800 crore for FY22. In its first year, the NHM will focus primarily on funding of pilot projects and experimental initiatives in the hydrogen sector. Indian PSUs such as Indian Oil and NTPC are leading the charge in bringing fuel cell buses on Indian roads. Indian Oil has already invited bids and awarded a tender for procuring 15 fuel cell buses from the Tata Group, which will be launched by the end of 2021 and ply between New Delhi and Agra on the Yamuna Expressway, while NTPC is preparing to launch a similar fuel cell bus service between New Delhi and Leh. Another fuel cell bus route has been identified in Gujarat between Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity, and plans are under way to make these routes operational on a pilot basis within this financial year. These projects are partly funded under the NHM and by the PSUs.

The NHM will be implemented along with the government’s production-linked scheme (PLI), which would apply on domestic sales and on exports. Lack of investments and a weak demand have kept the EV ecosystem from flourishing in India. This is set to change drastically with the NHM, especially for the hydrogen mobility sector, as the government will not only look at pure hydrogen driven vehicles but also vehicles running on alternative fuels such as methanol. Methanol can be produced using green hydrogen and existing diesel buses and trucks can be converted to use methanol by utilising a conversion kit at a fraction of the cost of a new ZEV. Major bus fleets across the country will significantly benefit from the low cost of methanol and save huge capital expenditure in converting polluting diesel buses to run on methanol.

Combining government schemes like FAME India, NHM, PLI, etc, will give a big boost to EV manufacturing in India and create conducive environment for foreign investments in this sector. The ultimate goal of Net Zero emissions declared by various companies around the world includes making their supply chains emission-free. Transport is a major part of this supply chain, and the transport sector contributes almost 17% to the global emissions of carbon dioxide. The government’s initiatives to promote clean transportation will not only help India reduce its carbon footprint but also make India a hub for global manufacturing of clean automobiles.

 

Author: Ashwini Kumar

Disclaimer: The author is a green hydrogen expert and view are personal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review: Can it ‘Shine’ with all that ‘Glamour’?

TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review: Can it ‘Shine’ with all that ‘Glamour’?

Hyundai Casper interior revealed: Gets foldable front seats

Hyundai Casper interior revealed: Gets foldable front seats

2021 TVS 125cc bike India Launch LIVE: Shine, Glamour challenger set to arrive today!

2021 TVS 125cc bike India Launch LIVE: Shine, Glamour challenger set to arrive today!

Cabinet clears Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme: Boost to EVs, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturing

Cabinet clears Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme: Boost to EVs, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturing

New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can't buy one

New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can't buy one

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch