Nahak Motors launches Made-in-India E-Cycle at Rs 27,000: Opens experience zone in Faridabad

The E-cycle by Nahak Motors has been launched in three variants namely Regular, Premium and Luxury. The company also revealed that bookings for its P14 electric sportsbike will start on 1st February, 2021.

January 20, 2021 9:32 AM

 

Nahak Motors has launched its first-ever 100 percent Made-in-India electric bicycle at a starting price of Rs 27,000. On the occasion, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi – the Hon’ble Minister of State (MSME), Government of India inaugurated the Nahak Experience Zone in Faridabad, Haryana. The company says that in a bid to overcome the challenges on the supply of key components and labour skill gap, it has kept the entire manufacturing domestic. The electric cycle from Nahak Motors comes with a lithium battery that takes around 2 hours to get fully charged. Per single full charge, the e-cycle can run up to 25 kilometres and the battery can be charged from even a regular power socket. The E-Cycles by Nahak Motors will come with mixed tron frame.

The E-cycle has been launched in three variants namely Regular, Premium and Luxury. While the Regular and Premium variants offer 25 km range in throttle mode and 40+ km range in Padlec mode, the Luxury variant comes with 35+ km range in throttle mode and 50+ km range in Padlec mode. All three trims have a loading capacity of 120 km. Nahak Motors had launched its high-speed sports electric bikes namely name P14 and RP46 at the 2020 Auto Expo 2020. The top speed of P14 is 120 km/h and in a single charge, it can cover over 150 kilometers. The peak power on offer is 6.4KW and bookings for the same shall begin on February 1, 2021.

Speaking at the launch of the e-cycle, Pravat Kumar Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group said that the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak had put a brake on the auto industry across the globe. He adds that the disruption has undoubtedly given a fillip to the electric vehicle segment proving people’s-empathy towards the environment. He also said that with the launch of E-Cycles, the company’s focus will stay towards environment sustenance with multiple new products in the pipeline. Nahak said that he takes pride in announcing that all their products are in line with the Honourable Prime Minister’s Make in India and a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

