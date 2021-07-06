Nahak Motors starts bookings, home delivery of Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles: Price, all details

The lithium-ion battery on the e-cycles takes about 3 hours to fully charge, and the charger can be plugged into a regular home power socket.

Nahak Motors has announced the home delivery of its recently launched 100 percent Made-in-India electric bicycles – Garuda and Zippy. The said models are priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,499 respectively and the first phase of pan India online pre-booking has already started from 2nd July and is open till 11th July 2021. The two electric bicycles come with a removable battery, LCD Display, and pedal sensor technology. In order to pre-book any of these, customers can simply log into www.nahakmotors.eco, choose the model of their choice, fill the form and make a booking against a payment of Rs 2,999.

Nahak Motors says that it will share the schedule of dispatch of e-cycles by 13th July to all customers who complete the booking process. Home delivery will start from 15th August 2021. The lithium-ion battery on the e-cycles take about 3 hours to fully charge, and the charger can be plugged into a regular home power socket. The e-cycles can run up to 40 kilometers on one full charge and there is no requirement of a driving license to ride these on roads. Both products come with alloy steel frames and high-quality components sourced from handpicked suppliers across India, the company noted. The running cost of these e-cycles is only around 10 paise per kilometer.

Speaking on the home delivery of e-cycles, Pravat Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group said that the company launched its range of electric cycles at the start of the year 2021 in the presence of Minister of State (MSME, Govt. of India) Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi. Nahak Motors says that it has been getting a lot of inquiries, however, due to the Covid-19 situation and lockdown, the brand took a conscious decision to delay the manufacturing of the electric cycles considering the circumstances.

He adds that there is a huge demand for e-cycles, so Nahak Motors has decided to reach out to the customers directly to their doorstep. He also said that the Indian consumer is mature enough to book all kinds of products online and buying an electric cycle from Nahak will also be as easy as buying anything else online. He completed his statement by saying that the second phase of pre-booking will start once the company completes the first phase of booking and deliveries.

