Nahak Motors gets 1,500+ bookings for Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles in 10 days

Nahak Motors' two electric bicycles namely Garuda and Zippy are currently priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,499 respectively.

By:July 14, 2021 3:15 PM

 

Nahak Motors has announced that it has received 1,510 bookings for its two electric bicycles namely Garuda and Zippy. The said models are currently priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,499 respectively. The first phase of bookings for these e-bikes started on 2nd July and concluded on 11th July. The company says that the southern and western parts of the country have shown maximum interest as collectively 73 percent of the bookings have come from these two regions. Moreover, the brand says that its Made-in-India e-cycles have received an overwhelming response from international consumers as well. In order to be precise, 9 percent of total pre-bookings are from countries like Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The two e-bikes Garuda and Zippy get bits like a removable battery, LCD Display, and pedal sensor technology. In case you wish to book any of these electric bicycles, you can log on to www.nahakmotors.eco, choose the model of your choice, fill the form and make a booking against a payment of Rs 2,999. The lithium-ion battery on the e-cycles takes about 3 hours to get completely charged and these can be charged through a regular home power socket as well. On a single full charge, these models can run up to 40 kilometers and you don’t need a driving license to ride these on the roads. Both these models come with alloy steel frames, and the running cost is around 10 paise per kilometre, the company claims.

Speaking on the response, Pravat Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group said that the response received in the first phase proves again that there is a huge demand for Made-in-India products. He added that around 9 percent of the bookings are global orders and it is very encouraging to have such a response in the first phase for the company’s e-cycles. He also stated that the response has strengthened the brand’s belief that the Indian consumer is mature enough to book EVs online. Nahak said that the brand plans to start delivery from 25th July onwards that was planned for 15th August earlier. He added that the company has more products ready and Nahak Motors plans to replicate this model for other electric vehicles very soon.

