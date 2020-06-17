Myth Buster! Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings NOT on in India: Facts listed!

A lot of publications have been reporting that Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings have resumed in India. Our story here reveals why this is clearly NOT the case as of now. Also, we tell you why the company suspended the bookings for the Chetak and the Covid-19 pandemic is not the only reason.

Bajaj Auto had suspended bookings for its Chetak electric scooter a few days back for multiple reasons. First, the Covid-19 situation, that had put the Indian automotive sector on hold which is why the manufacturers had to suspend production at their respective facilities. Second, the demand for the Chetak electric scooter has been quite decent and the company is not able to fulfill the existing orders. Hence, it decided to suspend the bookings for a short period of time. Now, very recently, a lot of reports on the internet are suggesting that Bajaj Auto has restarted bookings for the Chetak electric scooter. For those not in the know, the Chetak electric scooter can be booked currently only through the official website and there is no provision in which one can book the scooter through a dealership. In order to cross-check the facts, we visited Chetak’s official website and registered ourselves. After choosing the variant, colour and the dealership, the webpage still says the previous statement – “Due to Government guidance on Covid-19, manufacture of Chetak has currently stopped. If you have made a booking, you shall receive a confirmation on email. New bookings are currently suspended.”

Watch our TVS iQube electric scooter review:

In order to confirm this further, we first contacted Bajaj Chetak’s customer care number after which we received a confirmation that the bookings have NOT resumed yet. Our dealer sources we spoke to have also confirmed that the bookings have NOT restarted and a couple of them suggested that the same should begin by the end of this month. As a final step, we reached to Bajaj Auto for an official confirmation on this, The company clearly said that the bookings have NOT resumed yet, putting a full stop to all the false reports.

On asking when the bookings will reopen, Bajaj Auto said that once it restarts the production of the Chetak electric scooter, only then it will be able to resume the bookings on its website. One key reason behind the aforementioned confusion can be the fact that the Chetak homepage currently shows the banner which says ‘Bookings open now’. The same seems to be an old update and in order to avoid this confusion, we gave this input to Bajaj Auto after which the company confirmed to rectify this on their website.

