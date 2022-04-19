MoEVing to deploy 5,000 more EVs in India this year

The e-mobility platform claims that it already has over 1,000 electric two and three-wheelers in operation in 14 cities spread across 11 states.



Electric mobility platform MoEVing has announced the expansion of its electric vehicle operations to Tier 2 cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The brand claims that it already has over 1,000 electric two and three-wheelers in operation in 14 cities spread across 11 states.



Currently, MoEVing is present in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana. It plans to add four more cities – Agra, Meerut, Surat and Jalandhar to its network. It has plans to expand its fleet to 10,000 EVs, supported by 100 charging hubs in 30 cities by 2023.

Vikash Mishra, CEO & Co-founder, MoEVing, said, “We have 20+ customers across top e-commerce, e-grocery, FMCG, logistics and D2C companies who are committed to accelerated electrification not just in Tier 1 cities but Tier 2 cities and beyond. Expansion into any new city is only possible with the right charging infrastructure in place as well as the service and maintenance ecosystem by OEMs. MoEVing is building the entire EV ecosystem in partnership with multiple stakeholders in these new cities, including Piaggio, Altigreen, Log9 and Omega Seiki. We believe the last-mile delivery space will be fully electrified by 2025.”

Last month MoEVing inaugurated an electric vehicle charging space in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, spread across 12,000 sq ft. The facility has high volume electric vehicle (EV) charging points, both fast and slow charging, EV battery swapping stations, EV maintenance stations, and EV experience & learning center, all under one roof.