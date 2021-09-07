Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

EV Plugs app has over 1,000 listings for EV charging stations.

While almost every electric vehicle now comes with a dedicated mobile app that gives the owner directions to the nearest charging station (company-specific), there hasn’t been anything until now that shows every EV charging station. Now, very recently, EV Plugs has come up with a mobile app that acts as a single go-to place for verified listings in terms of EV charging stations. The app went live today with over 1,000 verified listings alongside tips for the EV owners on making the most of it while being there. The free app is currently available on both iOS and android and the web-based one is available at www.evplugs.co.in

Delhi-based EV Plugs was co-founded in 2021 by Manish Narang, Kapil Narang and Ashwani Arora. After installing the app, all you have to do is give it GPS access. After this, the app asks you what type of EV charger are you looking for (car or bike). You can also select the brand and the vehicle for which you are searching a charging station. The app shows all the nearby EV charging stations and also, the type of EV charging station. Moreover, you can also see the details of the station and navigate to the same through the EV Plugs app only.

Commenting on the new venture, Manish Narang, Co-Founder, EV Plugs, said that he expects the market to be flooded with EVs across categories (2-wheeler, 4-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and HMVs) and by default EV charging stations. Moreover, he adds that however, it’s going to be multiple decades before we reach a situation similar to diesel and petrol where one can be assured of finding one station within a few kms whichever part of India, excepting the remote regions.

Narang also stated that EV Plugs exactly addresses this and the real need of EV owners effectively and the company will keep updating the listings in real-time. In the future, EV Plugs also plans to introduce the facility of EV owners being able to book slots at these stations through the said platform and other related value-added services.

