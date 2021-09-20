Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are currently priced in India at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies) respectively.

By:Updated: Sep 20, 2021 11:40 AM
Electric scooter sales crossed Rs 1100 cr in 2 days says Ola co-founder bhavish aggarwal

If you are someone who has been trying to purchase the Ola S1 or the S1 Pro electric scooters but hasn’t been able to, worry not. The company will reopen the sales of its two electric scooters on 1st November. After a glitch on its website, Ola Electric opened the purchase window for the customers on 15th September. Despite the fact that the sales were supposed to start previously on 8th September and customers facing inconvenience, the EVs sold in staggering numbers. In order to be precise, Ola Electric claims that it has sold Rs 1,100 crore worth of electric scooters in just two days. This doesn’t come as a major surprise as the company had received over 1 lakh bookings for its e-scooters in just 24 hours when it first opened the pre-orders a few weeks back.

Also Read Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X: Clash of fast, premium electric scooters!

Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola said that the company sold four electric scooters per second with Rs 600 crore worth of sales recorded on Day 1 itself. On 1st November, the purchase window will open for customers who have already reserved the electric scooter. In case you haven’t done it yet, you can do it through the company’s official website for a refundable token amount of just Rs 499. Without any dealer involvement, Ola Electric is selling its electric scooters directly to the customers through a doorstep delivery business model.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters get a range of up to 181 km and these can touch a top speed of up to 115 kmph, which is certainly impressive. Moreover, the Ola electric scooter packs in some interesting features like cruise control, keyless app-based access, reverse mode, hill hold, onboard navigation, and a lot more. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review: Can it ‘Shine’ with all that ‘Glamour’?

TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review: Can it ‘Shine’ with all that ‘Glamour’?

Hyundai Casper interior revealed: Gets foldable front seats

Hyundai Casper interior revealed: Gets foldable front seats

2021 TVS 125cc bike India Launch LIVE: Shine, Glamour challenger set to arrive today!

2021 TVS 125cc bike India Launch LIVE: Shine, Glamour challenger set to arrive today!

Cabinet clears Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme: Boost to EVs, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturing

Cabinet clears Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme: Boost to EVs, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturing

New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can't buy one

New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can't buy one

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring