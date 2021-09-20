Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are currently priced in India at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies) respectively.

If you are someone who has been trying to purchase the Ola S1 or the S1 Pro electric scooters but hasn’t been able to, worry not. The company will reopen the sales of its two electric scooters on 1st November. After a glitch on its website, Ola Electric opened the purchase window for the customers on 15th September. Despite the fact that the sales were supposed to start previously on 8th September and customers facing inconvenience, the EVs sold in staggering numbers. In order to be precise, Ola Electric claims that it has sold Rs 1,100 crore worth of electric scooters in just two days. This doesn’t come as a major surprise as the company had received over 1 lakh bookings for its e-scooters in just 24 hours when it first opened the pre-orders a few weeks back.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola said that the company sold four electric scooters per second with Rs 600 crore worth of sales recorded on Day 1 itself. On 1st November, the purchase window will open for customers who have already reserved the electric scooter. In case you haven’t done it yet, you can do it through the company’s official website for a refundable token amount of just Rs 499. Without any dealer involvement, Ola Electric is selling its electric scooters directly to the customers through a doorstep delivery business model.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters get a range of up to 181 km and these can touch a top speed of up to 115 kmph, which is certainly impressive. Moreover, the Ola electric scooter packs in some interesting features like cruise control, keyless app-based access, reverse mode, hill hold, onboard navigation, and a lot more. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

