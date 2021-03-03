MG’s Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

MG Motor India is working to introduce a new electric vehicle under the Rs 20 lakh mark. Additionally, the automaker is looking to assemble EV batteries at its Halol plant in India.

MG Motor India has confirmed plans to launch a new smaller battery electric vehicle. Currently, the automaker sells the MG ZS EV, one of the few models of its kind in India. While the ZS EV is priced around Rs 21-25 lakh mark, the automaker hopes to democratise its EVs further with a smaller model. Speaking with Express Drives in an interview, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India confirmed the brand’s intention to launch an EV below the Rs 20 lakh mark. This would mean that the automaker would aim it squarely at the Tata Nexon EV, the most affordable electric passenger vehicle on sale in India at the moment. The Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14-16.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gupta did not confirm a timeline for when the model would actually go on sale or when we can expect it. Additionally, he did not comment on the body style of the battery electric vehicle either. At the moment, details about it are space. Globally, the only other EV manufactured by MG Motor is the MG5 EV, however, it is around the same price range as the ZS EV SUV. SAIC Motor, the parent company has multiple brands under its umbrella, and a model based on one of MG’s sister marquees is also a possibility.

Watch the interview with Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India below:

On another note, Gupta confirmed that the automaker is currently developing a battery that will be capable of delivering 500 kms of driving range on a single charge. The exact vehicle in which the battery would be offered is still under consideration at the moment. Currently, the updated 2021 MG ZS EV is ARAI certified to deliver 419 kms on a single charge. MG themselves claims that under any condition, it would easily offer anywhere between 350-400 kms of driving range. To achieve 500 km range from the battery, Gupta confirmed the brand is banking on its R&D strength to work on different combinations of chemistry and construction of the pack itself. Gupta states that the battery would be ready in the next two years.

It has also been confirmed by Gupta that MG is looking to assemble batteries for electric vehicles in India. The automaker is working to begin making battery packs for its BEVs at its plant in Halol, Gujarat. Gupta stated that it would be difficult to provide a specific timeline for when operations would begin as it is currently a work in progress.

MG Motor India started the year with the launch of the new 2021 Hector Facelift which was followed by the Hector 7-seat model and the 2021 ZS EV. In addition, the automaker’s flagship model is the Gloster SUV which went on sale in 2020. MG Motor India is confirmed to introduce a new SUV soon which would be positioned below the MG Hector SUV to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes as a dedicated direct rival.

