MG’s first electric vehicle in India, eZS SUV to launch in December 2019

The all-new MG eZS, the brand's pure electric SUV has been unveiled recently. The eco-friendly vehicle will make its way to India by December this year, the company confirmed in a press statement. The upcoming MG eZS EV will come with multiple connected mobility features to offer enhanced convenience to the driver and occupants. After its launch in India, the SUV will be launched in other markets like the UK, Germany, Australia, Thailand & Middle East. The company also stated that MG will take appropriate measures to educate the Indian customers around electric vehicle range anxiety along with the charging infrastructure.

The MG eZS will also get the company's iSMART Next-Gen that will make its debut in India with the MG Hector SUV that will go on sale in June this year. The upcoming MG eZS electric SUV will come with a 150 hp electric powertrain and the SUV will have a total range of close to 335 km for a single full charge. The MG eZS electric SUV will come based on the standard ZS with a highly similar exterior and interior.

MG eZS SUV will be company's first EV for India

Commenting on the new MG eZS, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said that with a modern design and advanced technology, the MG eZS will herald a new chapter in environment-friendly solutions in India. While the petrol version of the MG ZS had already become a popular choice globally, the company seems confident that its zero-emissions electric equivalent will bring accessible electric motoring to the customers in India upon its launch by the end of this year.

He added that the brand hopes by the time it launches the vehicle; the government would have announced the much-needed subsidies and incentives for the EVs under the recently announced FAME II scheme so that the people are encouraged to by the environmentally friendly mobility solutions. More details about the specifications and features of the eZS will be announced at a later stage.

