MG ZS EV launched with ADAS Level 2

MG ZS EV now gets ADAS Level 2, priced at Rs 27.89 lakh ex-showroom, valid for a limited time.

MG India has launched the ZS EV with ADAS Level 2 function, priced at Rs 27.89 lakh ex-showroom, valid for a limited time. The Autonomous Level-2, (ADAS) set of features enhances the driving experience by providing assistance, control, and comfort in various driving situations.

The MG ZS EV’s Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) technology works on three levels of sensitivity – low, medium and high, and three levels of warning – haptic, audio and visual, enhances the driving experience and safety of the passengers.

The suite consists of Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Speed Assist System (SAS), Lane Assist Functions, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

According to Gaurav Gupta Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, “The globally successful MG ZS EV brings with it safety and convenience with the introduction of Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) and underscores MG’s commitment to electric mobility and a sustainable future.”

Apart from the updated safety feature, the MG ZS EV continues to get LED lighting all around, 17-inch wheels, and four colour options: Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White. Inside, the ZS EV gets a 10-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument console, and over 75 connected car features.

The battery pack also remains the same, a 50.3kWh pack that can help the EV accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds while offering a range of 461km on a full charge.