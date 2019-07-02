MG Motor ties up with Fortum for fast-charging stations ahead of EZS electric SUV launch

MG Motor India today announced a tie-up with Fortum Charge & Drive India to install the country’s first 50 KW DC fast-charging EV stations, ahead of the launch of its first electric SUV in India - the MG EZS later this year. Under the said partnership, Fortum will install 50 KW CCS/CHAdeMO DC fast Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles across MGs outlets in 5 cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by September this year. The company said in a press statement that one such charging station will be installed at MG’s state of the art flagship showroom in Gurugram. The smart chargers can be accessed by an EV user, having cars compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards by registering with Fortum Charge & Drive India through its Mobile Application.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said that the upcoming launch of MG eZs is aligned with the government’s long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years. He added that MG is delighted to be partnering with one of the leading EV Charging service providers in the global EV space to set up charging stations at MG dealerships in select cities, to begin with. This is in line with MG's goal to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India.

Commenting on this said collaboration, Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India, said that the brand is happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading automotive companies to bolster the adoption of EV which has been greatly promoted by Government by bringing out various enabling policy measures and guidelines. The company says that it has already witnessed an uptake in adoption of electric vehicles in the last one year. This collaboration will further bolster this growth. He added that as one of the key players, the brand is constantly evaluating the Indian market for charging infrastructure and will continue to give a pleasant charging experience to EV user.