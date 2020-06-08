MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install ‘SuperFast’ EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

MG Motor India has a total of 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations in five cities - New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Under the Tata Power collaboration, it will be expanding them to more cities.

By:Updated: June 8, 2020 12:00:53 PM
mg tata power superfast ev charging stationImage for representational purposes only

MG Motor India and Tata Power today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which the association will deploy 50KW DC SuperFast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer end-to-end EV charging solutions to MG dealerships across India. Through this, MG Motor aims to focus on key target cities it plans to foray into as a part of its future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50KW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards.

MG Motor India already has a total of 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities – New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – and is expanding them to more cities.

Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an elaborate EV charging ecosystem with 180+ charging points in 19 different cities under EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform for ease of use. The MG-Tata Power partnership will also explore the possibility of 2nd life management of EV batteries.

Also read: MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

Further strengthening MG’s commitment to India, the company aims to provide its customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, MG is confident that it will create a distinct synergy together, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said.

As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, Tata Power aims to provide customers a seamless charging experience. This partnership with MG Motor will further boost the country’s ability to adapt the electrified range of vehicles that MG Motor has to offer, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Limited, said.

