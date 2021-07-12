MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

MG Motor India and Fortum, an EV charging service provider, had announced their partnership in 2019. Since then, the carmaker and Fortum have built a network of 11 DC chargers

By:July 12, 2021 11:26 AM

MG Motor India and Fortum Charge & Drive India have set up a 50 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Pune. The smart chargers can be accessed by anyone who has an EV car compatible with the CCS2 (Combined Charging System), by registering on Fortum’s mobile app. MG Motor India and Fortum, an EV charging service provider, had announced their partnership in 2019. Since then, the carmaker and Fortum have built a network of 11 DC chargers across -NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

MG states that the ZS EV can be charged from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes at Fortum superfast charging stations. Other charging options with the ZS EV include a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance). Additionally, it has extended the charging network in select satellite cities.

The ZS EV’s availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the MG ZS EV is now available across 37 Indian cities, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.

Also read: Five myths around Electric Vehicles and the truth behind them

With this charger on Fortum Charge & Drive network, an EV user can travel between Mumbai and Pune without any range anxiety as both the cities have Fortum chargers, Awadhesh Kumar Jha – Vice President, Fortum Charge & Drive India, said.

In related news, MG Motor India re-launched their ‘MG CARE at Home’ programme last month. According to the company, the program was brought back due to customer demands. Under the initiative, the carmaker will send a trained technician right to the customer’s doorsteps to carry out minor maintenance and sanitisation work.

