MG Motor India partners with Bharat Petroleum to boost EV charging ecosystem

MG Motor India today announced that it has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to bolster the electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. This collaboration aims to provide innovative EV charging solutions for customer convenience in India within the next 4-5 years. MG also says that they are the first passenger car company to tie up with BPCL to rapidly enhance the adoption of ‘green mobility.’

Aligned with MG’s vision to “ChangeWhatYouCan”, this partnership with BPCL aims to add momentum to EV adoption in India by expanding opportunities for inter-city travel. The two entities plan to install EV chargers across highways and within cities. “With BPCL’s vast customer reach and operations and MG’s strides in the EV space, the two entities can combine expertise to strategically identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage charging systems,” they said in a press statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The key to a successful transition to electric mobility is a robust EV ecosystem. MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. Our partnership with BPCL is yet another step to strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India to energize and enhance customer confidence in EVs.”

Commenting on this new development, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL said, “Sustainable consumption is the present and future as we move into the era of mass electric mobility. This era calls for strategic cross-industry collaboration to reach new and important milestones in the EV charging ecosystem and at BPCL, we are excited to expand our ambit and create positive synergies with innovative brands like MG Motor India to usher in the era of best-in-class EV charging solutions.”

