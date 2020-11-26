MG Motor India launches Agra’s first 60 kW fast-charging station: ZS EV passes Delhi-Agra trial run!

The inauguration of the fast-charging station has come as an extension of the Tech Trial Run that was conducted from Delhi to Agra and the same was flagged off by some senior government dignitaries at India Gate on 25th November 2020.

By:Updated: Nov 26, 2020 4:45 PM

 

MG Motor India has launched Agra’s first-ever 60 kW Superfast EV charging station in association with Tata Power. The said public charging station was inaugurated at MG’s Agra Showroom as a part of the #NHforEV2020 tech trial run that was flagged off from Delhi. The company stated in a press statement that this public charger will be available 24×7 for customers and has CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards. The inauguration of the fast-charging station has come as an extension of the Tech Trial Run that was conducted from Delhi to Agra and the same was flagged off by some senior government dignitaries at India Gate on 25th November 2020. The convoy of vehicles completed their journey at the MG showroom in Agra on the same day with the ZS EV electric SUV covering the Delhi-Agra journey in a single charge.

Watch Video | Our MG ZS EV detailed review:

The distance from Delhi to Agra via Yamuna Expressway is 233 km, to be precise. MG ZS EV electric SUV is currently on sale in two variants namely Excite and Exclusive. The prices start at Rs 20.88 lakhs (ex-showroom Agra) and in less than a year of its launch, MG Motor India has sold over 1,000 ZS EVs. MG says that it is actively strengthening India’s EV infrastructure and is working across multiple cities in U.P. at present.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said that the launch of the EV trial run from Delhi to Agra by the Government of India is a strong step towards the adoption of EVs in the country. Moreover, he said that with the culmination of the trial run taking place at MG Agra Dealership, where MG Motor India also inaugurated a fast-charging station in partnership with Tata Power, citizens here will be able to access the public charging facility. He said that electric vehicles such as the MG ZS EV offer a range of 340 kilometers on a single charge, and hence, it is an ideal vehicle for the Delhi-Agra commute.

