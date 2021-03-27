MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

Not much is known about the powertrain and the expected power as well as torque numbers. We though expect a Li-ion battery pack and power in excess of 300hp.

MG might become the pioneer of electric cars in the world. After introducing one of the most successful electric cars, the ZS EV, the brand is all set to bring in a sportscar. The British company’s heritage speaks of high-performance cars and this will definitely be an ode to the same. The upcoming sportscar will be revealed to the world on March 31. It will be called Cyberster and claims to have a massive range of 800km on a single charge. The company says it will be the fastest accelerating electric sportscar in the world. This two-door sportscar design shows that it has got a gaming console cockpit. The classic MGB roadster is said to be the design inspiration behind the Cyberster. The vehicle is built on a new EV architecture and is made for the Gen Z.

0-100kmph, the company claims is dispatched in a scant three seconds. The Kammback design theme we have so much appreciated in the Toyota Prius makes a comeback here. One will appreciate the lower lip design theme as it shows the supercar intentions of this vehicle. At the same time, the usage of LEDs all around will definitely help the aesthetic value of the vehicle. A LED strip also runs on the side of the vehicle. The global design team is claimed to have worked on this vehicle. The alloy wheels look sharp and have got rotating spokes with a central locking mechanism.

Not much is known about the powertrain and the expected power as well as torque numbers. We though expect a Li-ion battery pack and power in excess of 300hp. Moreover, as a halo product, MG India could bring this here as well. Expect it to be priced slightly less than a crore and MG can also take advantage of the 2,500 vehicles homologation rule.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.