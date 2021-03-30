MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

MG Motor says it will be the fastest accelerating electric sportscar in the world. The classic MGB roadster is said to be the design inspiration behind the Cyberster.

MG Motor made headlines for its new upcoming electric sports car Cyberster which is scheduled to be unveiled on 31st March. The manufacturer has released yet another teaser before the global debut giving a glimpse of the interior of the car. Slated to be a high-performance vehicle, the Cyberster will be capable of a 0-100 km/h sprint time of three seconds. The two-door electric sports car will boast a futuristic interior with a gaming cockpit and a gaming console-style steering wheel as well.

The Cyberster will be the world’s first electric sports car to come with a gaming cockpit that will combine the use of virtual reality. The new steering wheel design will be in line with the gaming theme in the cabin. The steering wheel gets black and white contrast texture, a four-dimensional button on the thumb, index finger button on top of the steering wheel.

The company says it will be the fastest accelerating electric sportscar in the world. The classic MGB roadster is said to be the design inspiration behind the Cyberster. The vehicle is built on a new EV architecture and is made for Gen Z.

MG has fitted the Cyberster with ‘zero gravity’ sports seats with a multi-surface splicing design that is claimed to provide strong back support for the driver. The manufacturer states the Cyberster will have a digital fibre theme with a light band, high-gloss metal and an LED screen with touch functionality.

Not much is known about the powertrain but it is expected to make in excess of 300 hp and it promises a driving range of 800 km. Moreover, MG India could bring this here as a halo product. Expect it to be priced slightly less than a crore and MG can also take advantage of the 2,500 vehicles homologation rule.

