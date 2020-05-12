MG Cyberster concept envisions new electric 2-seat sportscar: Successor to MG TF

MG’s parent company from China intends to review MG to its former glory to a small sportscar brand with the Cyberster Concept.

By:Published: May 12, 2020 12:13:39 PM

MG Motor’s parent company from China, SAIC has released a teaser image of an upcoming sports car concept called the Cyberster. The MG Cyberster concept will be an electric two-door roadster which in its current stage seems to only be an artistic rendering. While it bears no resemblance to the MG TF 2-door sports car, which the brand used to manufacture until recently, the MG Cyberster could be its spiritual successor.

The artistic rendering released by SIAC shows that the Cyberster will feature a long bonnet, two-door, a convertible roof and a sharp rear-end design. From the looks of the images, it suggests that it would be an electric sportscar. But, MG Motor has not released any official information about the sportscar concept currently. But it is reported that it would be enabled with 5G connectivity and Level 3 autonomous drive technology. The Cyberster features illuminated MG badges, sleek LED tail lamps, and has an extremely sporty look at the front.

As for its powertrain, MG has also not hinted at any specifics about the size of the battery pack or the electric motor that could drive the vehicle, nor has it announced if the Cyberster will spawn a production model. However, MG had showcased the E-Motion four-seater all-electric sports coupe which was expected to make its debut in production form in 2020 and is expected to arrive soon.

As for MG Motors India, the brand is planning to launch the Hector Plus mid-size SUV with 6 and 7 seat options. Following which would see the arrival of the MG Gloster SUV which will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Cyberster concept envisions new electric 2-seat sportscar: Successor to MG TF

MG Cyberster concept envisions new electric 2-seat sportscar: Successor to MG TF

Hero Super Splendor gets a price hike: Shine rival costlier by this much

Hero Super Splendor gets a price hike: Shine rival costlier by this much

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here's what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here's what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local authority orders

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local authority orders

Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

360-degree ecosystem with smart sales/service to boost India's EV adoption needs

360-degree ecosystem with smart sales/service to boost India's EV adoption needs

Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales

No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales

Simple tips to keep your car and bike's tyres from flat spotting during lockdown

Simple tips to keep your car and bike's tyres from flat spotting during lockdown

'Buy Now Pay Later' for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

'Buy Now Pay Later' for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

How to book a car during lockdown: Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Honda Amaze & more available online

How to book a car during lockdown: Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Honda Amaze & more available online

Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here's how!

Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here's how!

Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon

Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon