MG Cyberster concept envisions new electric 2-seat sportscar: Successor to MG TF

MG’s parent company from China intends to review MG to its former glory to a small sportscar brand with the Cyberster Concept.

MG Motor’s parent company from China, SAIC has released a teaser image of an upcoming sports car concept called the Cyberster. The MG Cyberster concept will be an electric two-door roadster which in its current stage seems to only be an artistic rendering. While it bears no resemblance to the MG TF 2-door sports car, which the brand used to manufacture until recently, the MG Cyberster could be its spiritual successor.

The artistic rendering released by SIAC shows that the Cyberster will feature a long bonnet, two-door, a convertible roof and a sharp rear-end design. From the looks of the images, it suggests that it would be an electric sportscar. But, MG Motor has not released any official information about the sportscar concept currently. But it is reported that it would be enabled with 5G connectivity and Level 3 autonomous drive technology. The Cyberster features illuminated MG badges, sleek LED tail lamps, and has an extremely sporty look at the front.

As for its powertrain, MG has also not hinted at any specifics about the size of the battery pack or the electric motor that could drive the vehicle, nor has it announced if the Cyberster will spawn a production model. However, MG had showcased the E-Motion four-seater all-electric sports coupe which was expected to make its debut in production form in 2020 and is expected to arrive soon.

As for MG Motors India, the brand is planning to launch the Hector Plus mid-size SUV with 6 and 7 seat options. Following which would see the arrival of the MG Gloster SUV which will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

