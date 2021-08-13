MetroRide to expand EV fleet in Bengaluru, Delhi: Secures seed funding

Within six months of launch, MetroRide has catered to 60,000 customers with an average of 2.01 minutes of wait time per ride. MetroRide is growing at the rate of 20% every week.

MetroRide, an AI-based electric mobility platform, has announced securing seed funding from investors from Silicon Valley, New Jersey, and India including senior executives like Shailesh Powdwal, Sudhir Pai, Bhagirath Tanna and entrepreneur Sushant Divakar. The funds will be used to expand its 100 percent EV fleet’s footprint in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. A part of this funding will go towards enhancing its AI engine – VIKI.

Founded in the year 2020 by Girish Nagpal and Kaaman Agarwal, the company caters to the first and last-mile connectivity segment at high-frequency destinations like Corporate parks, Metro stations, Educational hubs, etc. MetroRide also aims to bolster the EV adoption landscape with its electric vehicles.

We are excited and humbled to have received this funding, especially during these testing times. Today, we are asking people to give up their fossil fuel transport system and embrace the EV revolution with love, Girish Nagpal, Co-Founder and CEO, MetroRide, said.

Also read: Omega Seiki electric three-wheelers to get Log9 rapid charging batteries with 100 km range

Even during the COVID times, the company has crossed many commendable milestones. We are very happy to be a part of this journey with MetroRide’s passionate & competent team, says Shailesh Powdwal, an investor from the Silicon Valley, who invested in MetroRide’s pre-seed round and also participated in the current seed round.

Within six months of launch, MetroRide has catered to 60,000 customers with an average of 2.01 minutes of wait time per ride. MetroRide is growing at the rate of 20% every week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.