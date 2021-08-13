MetroRide to expand EV fleet in Bengaluru, Delhi: Secures seed funding

Within six months of launch, MetroRide has catered to 60,000 customers with an average of 2.01 minutes of wait time per ride. MetroRide is growing at the rate of 20% every week.

By:August 13, 2021 12:03 PM

MetroRide, an AI-based electric mobility platform, has announced securing seed funding from investors from Silicon Valley, New Jersey, and India including senior executives like Shailesh Powdwal, Sudhir Pai, Bhagirath Tanna and entrepreneur Sushant Divakar. The funds will be used to expand its 100 percent EV fleet’s footprint in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. A part of this funding will go towards enhancing its AI engine – VIKI.

Founded in the year 2020 by Girish Nagpal and Kaaman Agarwal, the company caters to the first and last-mile connectivity segment at high-frequency destinations like Corporate parks, Metro stations, Educational hubs, etc. MetroRide also aims to bolster the EV adoption landscape with its electric vehicles.

We are excited and humbled to have received this funding, especially during these testing times. Today, we are asking people to give up their fossil fuel transport system and embrace the EV revolution with love, Girish Nagpal, Co-Founder and CEO, MetroRide, said.

Also read: Omega Seiki electric three-wheelers to get Log9 rapid charging batteries with 100 km range

Even during the COVID times, the company has crossed many commendable milestones. We are very happy to be a part of this journey with MetroRide’s passionate & competent team, says Shailesh Powdwal, an investor from the Silicon Valley, who invested in MetroRide’s pre-seed round and also participated in the current seed round.

Within six months of launch, MetroRide has catered to 60,000 customers with an average of 2.01 minutes of wait time per ride. MetroRide is growing at the rate of 20% every week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz India launches direct-to-consumer Marketplace: Key features explained

Mercedes-Benz India launches direct-to-consumer Marketplace: Key features explained

Revolt RV400 gets keyless motor on/off feature: How existing customers can update

Revolt RV400 gets keyless motor on/off feature: How existing customers can update

Factors to ensure sustainable EV charging infrastructure: Location, charger type & more

Factors to ensure sustainable EV charging infrastructure: Location, charger type & more

Honda Car India backs hybrid vehicle technology: In talks with state governments

Honda Car India backs hybrid vehicle technology: In talks with state governments

Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony's in-built sound system

Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony's in-built sound system

Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect