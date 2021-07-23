Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

Mercedes-Benz is now firmly committed to the transition to an electric vehicle brand this decade. Its next electric model introduction is already around the corner. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will make its debut very soon. But two other SUVs including a electric G-Wagon is in the works

By 2025, Mercedes-Benz targets to achieve 50% of its vehicle sales to be electric. Moving forward, the German automaker will no longer introduce any new Internal Combustion Engine powered vehicle. Within the middle of the decade, all Mercedes-Benz models will feature an electric alternative. Additionally, the German brand will also introduce three new electric vehicle platforms.

However, just around the corner, a brand new all-electric Mercedes is ready to break cover. Mercedes has teased an image of its flagship all-electric SUV – the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. It will be the very first all-electric Maybach model. The standard Benz branded EQS SUV is not expected to arrive before next year. The EQE SUV will also make its debut in 2023.

From the teaser image, what we know for now is that it will feature a similar rear-end design as the EQC SUV with the thin LED tail lamp strip that will run across the width of the back. Along with the signature dual-tone colour scheme with the pinstripe and the Maybach emblem on the rear pillar. Additionally, it could also borrow some design cues from the EQS sedan.

Technical details about the Maybach EQS SUV are still unknown. But ballpark performance figures would be similar to the EQS sedan. However, a 715hp EQS sedan model is also said to be in the works. It is possible, that same set-up may be offered with the Maybach EQS SUV.

But the most intriguing news of all is an all-electric G-Wagon is also in the works. The all-electric G-Class, likely to be called the EQG is expected to be revealed in 2024.

