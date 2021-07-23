Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Mercedes-Benz has officially committed to an electric future. By 2025, it will showcase three new EV platforms on which its next-generation of cars will be based. But what is the Vision EQXX?

By:July 23, 2021 12:17 PM
Image used for representation only

Mercedes-Benz AG announced its commitment to electric vehicles from 2025. Its current generation of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered vehicles will be phased out by the end of their production/life cycle as necessary. But any new model from 2025 which will be launched by Mercedes-Benz will now be exclusively an EV. By the end of the decade, the German automaker will go fully electric where market conditions will allow. By 2025, Mercedes-Benz will launch three new electric vehicle architectures – MB.EA (medium to large size passenger cars), AMG.EA (performance electric vehicle platform) and VAN.EA (purpose-made electric vans and Light Commercial Vehicles).

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz plans to be in every segment it is already in, offering a battery-electric alternative for each model. With its partners, Mercedes-Benz will also create eight Gigafactories, install a battery cell capacity of more than 200 Gigawatt, commence development and production of battery cells in Europe and also set up 530,000 AC and DC charging points installed worldwide. All in addition to developing the efficiency of electric drivetrains.

What is the Mercedes-Benz EQXX?

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz will debut a new all-electric vehicle with groundbreaking electric drivetrain technology. Currently named the EQXX, the German automaker is working to make it offer 1,000kms of driving range on a single charge.

While that is possible even today if the vehicle is equipped with a large enough battery pack, the EQXX is said to go a step further. The key development of the EQXX is being said that it will offer the highest amount of efficiency in an electric vehicle yet.

The longest range EV on sale is current the Tesla Model S Plaid which offers a 100kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a range of 647 km.

Mercedes-Benz is looking to develop even more efficiency by extracting more energy from the lithium-ion cells. What this will do is reduce the size of a battery pack meaning it will take less time to charge up and not be as heavy, while delivering a longer range. The target Mercedes-Benz has set for itself is a “single-digit figure for kWh per 100 kilometres at normal highway driving speeds”. To help develop the efficiency, it is calling upon the Mercedes AMG High-Performance Powertrains team at Brixworth, UK who are responsible for developing the Formula One 1 hybrid engines that have won the world championship nine times.

The technological advancements made from the Vision EQXX project will be adapted and applied for potential use in its new electric architectures.

