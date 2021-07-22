Mercedes-Benz India welcomes Audi e-Tron & Jaguar I-Pace at its EV charging stations

Earlier today Audi India launched the all-new e-Tron in the country in three versions which would rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace. Welcoming its direct rivals, Mercedes-Benz India today tweeted an image of an EV charging bay with three Mercs and two spaces reserved for the e-Tron and the I-Pace. The German car manufacturer states that all Audi and Jaguar electric SUVs would be welcome to use its network of 100 charging stations in India.

Mercedes launched the EQC electric SUV in October last year, priced at Rs 99.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The EQC, a CBU import, has a range of 450 km on a full charge, and for inter-city travel. Mercedes-Benz India has more than 100 charging points in 48 cities; these are equipped with a wall-box charging facility.

The e-Tron was launched today at a starting price of Rs 99.99 lakh for the e-Tron 50, Rs 1.16 crore for the e-Tron 55 and Rs 1.17 crore for the e-Tron Sportback 55.

The E-Tron 50 features a 71.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack offering a peak electrical output of 230 kW (~308 hp) and 540 Nm of torque. This model boasts a driving range of around 350 km on a single full charge. The E-Tron 50 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and maxes out at 190 km/h.

The 55 models of the e-Tron and E-Tron Sportback offer a 95kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and offer a range of up to 484 km on a single charge. The peak power output of this trim is 265 kW (~355 hp) while it boasts of a continuous power output of 100 kW (134 hp). The maximum torque output of this model is rated at 561 Nm. Despite its kerb weight of 2,520 kg, it still accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 200 km/h.

