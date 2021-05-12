Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept Revealed: Smaller V-Class that runs on electricity

Mercedes-Benz is looking to expand its EV portfolio with a new van. In addition to EQV, a smaller compact 3-row MPV called the EQT has debuted in concept form.

Designed to accommodate up to seven people spread over three rows of seats, this is the new Mercedes-Benz EQT. The EQT is the smaller sibling to the EQV, which is the electric V-Class. But the EQT is currently just a concept, but the real deal should be here soon enough. The production version is said to be offered as the EQT EV, but petrol and diesel-powered versions would be available as the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class as well. The short wheelbase version would be designed to offer five seats. There will also be a long-wheelbase version which will be the 7-seat model. The EQT and the T-Class are expected to arrive in 2022.

The T-Class has been developed in collaboration with Renault just like the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pick up truck was. The T-Class will share a lot of bits under the skin with the latest generation Renault Kangoo as both will use Renault CMF-B platform. The EQT is the German cousin to the Kangoo E-Tech Electric.

Currently, in concept form, the EQT features the signature Mercedes EQ brand styling. The slim LED headlamps integrate into the grille panel. But the enlarged grille looks similar to the EQS concept. However, we expect it to be of average size like all EQ models eventually do when they reach production. IThe vehicle measures 4,945 mm in length, 1,863 mm in width and 1,826 mm in height. It sits on large 21-inch low profile 235/45 R21 tyres.

Inside you get the standard Mercedes treatment when it comes to tech. But being a Renault underneath, it doesn’t feature the expansive seamless glass panel on the dash that acts as the digital dash and the touchscreen infotainment system. Instead, it features smaller touchscreen infotainment on the centre of the dash, a traditional gear selector, with digital and traditional driver instrumentation. Of course, the EQT will feature the latest MBUX operating system with “Hey Mercedes”. Access to the front seats will be through traditional doors, while at the rear would be a pair of sliding doors. Some of the elements do seem a bit over the top. The final production model will see a more sober down styling. Mercedes has confirmed that once it reaches production, the third row of seats can be folded down or removed entirely to make more room for luggage.

As far as power is concerned, Mercedes has not released any details as yet. But it is expected to be built to similar performance specifications to the Renault Kangoo, whether it is the EV or the petrol or diesel-powered models. Currently, there is no word on the arrival of the T-Class or the EQT to the Indian market. However, if Mercedes were to introduce it, it would be positioned below the V-Class.

