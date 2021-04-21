Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been revealed and many have mixed feelings about the way it looks. But when it comes to the technology it's been loaded up with, some jaws are required to be surgically repaired from bouncing off the ground.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always been the gold standard for automotive advancements. All the latest technologies and features that we now find in our everyday economy cars more often than not originated from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It is the reason why it is arguably associated with the title “The best car in the world”. Now, as the world turns towards electric vehicles, there is nowhere for the S-Class to progress but to go electric.

While the S-Class still lives on as a normal petrol, diesel sedan, there is a new all-electric S-Class called the Mercedes-Benz EQS. Like the S-Class has always been the pioneer of automotive engineering and technologies, the EQS brings a lot of new features which we also believe will eventually trickle down to our economy cars. Here are the six tech features in the new Mercedes-Benz EQS that will blow your mind.

Dynamic Ambient Lighting

Ambient lighting isn’t really a big deal. There are many economy cars around which offer ambient lighting. However, in the EQC, Mercedes has added a few intricate touches to make it a little more special as well as functional. In the EQS, all the ambient lights will change dynamically depending on what’s happening in the car. For example, when you accelerate hard the lights will turn red. Or depending on the climate control settings, it will turn blue when you want it to be cold, or orange when the heater is turned up. Additionally, both driver and passengers have dedicated mics and controls for the “Hey Mercedes” virtual assistant. To whomever the system is talking with, the light in that part of the cabin will change colour.

Rear View Mirror Adjust

While most cars come with electronic ORVM adjustments, the EQS does away with the adjustment selector. What that means is that the cameras that monitor the driver’s vision, detect which mirror the driver is are looking at, and then when the driver uses the trackpad to adjust it, it automatically knows if it’s the left mirror or the right mirror is intended to be adjusted.

Fingerprint access

Many modern smartphones and tablets come with face detection or touch ID to allow you to unlock the device. Mercedes has also integrated a fingerprint scanner to allow you to lock and unlock the vehicle through a touchpad on the centre console. The coolest feature is that you can have separate profiles for different drivers, and when you log in, it will automatically log in to the respective driver and change various aspects of the vehicle to their pre-determined settings. Things like the seats and steering wheel positioning, entertainment volume, climate control, and more.

Targeted “Hey Mercedes”

In the EQS, the Hey Mercedes virtual assistant is designed to carefully listen to exactly each passenger independently. So should the rear left passenger to require some information on their dedicated screen, it will only offer that data or activate the feature to that particular seat instead of the entire cabin. That means the driver can adjust the climate control only for themselves, while the front passenger can activate their seat massage function without having to specify where.

The Hyperscreen

Yes, the Porsche Taycan also offers something similar which is essentially three different screens on the dash. But the EQS has what Mercedes calls the “Hyperscreen”. Essentially, it features a seamless glass panel that stretches across the entire dashboard. Behind it are three screens; one for the driver’s instrumentation, one main large touchscreen infotainment system and another touchscreen for the front passenger. The pane of glass itself stretches to 55-inches.

Comfort Doors

The Mercedes-Benz EQS also features something called “Comfort Doors”. The function allows the doors to automatically open themselves when you return to the car. The EQS recognises that you’re back and are going to get inside, it pops out the flush door handles and pops open the door on its own. Then when you sit down and put your foot on the brake, it will close it shut as well automatically.

