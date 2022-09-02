Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV prices revealed

The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV produces 536 bhp and claims an estimated EPA range of 490 kms on the EQS+ while the EQS 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic offer 458 kms of range on a full charge.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed prices for its new electric vehicle the EQS SUV for the American markets, starting at $104,400 (approximately, Rs. 85 lakhs). The electric vehicle joins to become the brand’s third member of the EQ range that already has the EQS sedan. Mercedes recently revealed the pricing for its EQS 450+ beginning at $104,000.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be offered in three models- the 450+, 450 4Matic and the 580 4Matic. Prices for the other two models are at $107,400 and $125,950 respectively. These mentioned prices are for the Premium trim level as the EXclusive and top-spec Pinnacle trim cost more money. Mercedes-Benz also charges $1,150 as additional destination charge.

The fully-electric SUV claims to offer space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers.

In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV gets quite a generous amount of standard equipment in the base Premium trim as well. It gets an entire suite of enhanced active and passive Driver Assistance Systems. It features a 12.8″ OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display for the EQS 450+ and 450 4MATIC SUV, while the MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays merged under a single 56-inch curved glass surface is standard on the EQS 580 4MATIC SUV. All three vehicles come equipped with the latest generation of MBUX which now offers an intuitive new zero-layer concept, ensuring key applications are always at the top level of the screen so that the driver no longer needs to scroll through submenus or give voice commands to access commonly used applications.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV customers are provided with an integrated payment function with simple billing processes that allows them to use the charging stations from various providers through Mercedes me Charge. The EQS SUV customers receive a complimentary two years of Mercedes me Charge, in addition, as an exclusive benefit of the collaboration with Electrify America, Mercedes-Benz USA provides EQS SUV drivers with an unlimited number of 30– minute DC Fast Charging charging sessions throughout the entire Electrify America network at no additional cost for the first 2 years, from account activation.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV produces 536 bhp and claims an estimated EPA range of 490 kms on the EQS+ while the EQS 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic offer 458 kms of range on a full charge.

The fully electric 2023 EQS SUV will arrive at US dealerships in the fall of 2022.