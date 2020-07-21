Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric S-Class to offer Tesla beating driving range

Mercedes-Benz is working on an all-electric S-Class called the EQS which will deliver 700km driving range to take on the battle against the Tesla Model S when it arrives by 2022. The EQS will be a part of Mercedes-Benz’s all-electric line-up under the ‘EQ’ brand.

Published: July 21, 2020 3:39 PM

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the board of management at Daimler AG made an important announcement during his address at the company’s annual shareholders meeting. Kallenius stated new information regarding the upcoming all-electric S-Class called the EQS. Kallenius mentioned that the brand’s flagship all-electric sedan – the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be able to deliver an astonishing driving range of 700kms on a single charge under the WLTP cycle. This would be a game-changer for the market making the EQS – the electric vehicle with the longest driving range in the world. Currently, the Tesla Model S in its Long Range Plus version is the electric vehicle that offers a maximum driving range of 646kms, although under the EPA cycle.

When the EQS arrives, it is now expected to become the new benchmark for a full-size electric vehicle. That being said the EQS although has been showcased in concept form, the production model is expected to drop sometime in 2021 or could also arrive by 2022 even. By then it is possible the market and the technology would evolve further in the meantime.

Mercedes-Benz has not revealed the size of the battery or the electric motor/motors which would be powering the luxury sedan when it finally arrives. But it is expected to be a derivation of the powertrain offered in the EQC luxury electric compact SUV and power output is expected to be north of the 400bhp mark. The EQC was expected sooner, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the German automaker was forced to delay its plans to introduce the luxury sedan.

Like Mercedes-Benz, its chief rivals Jaguar will be introducing an all-electric version of the XJ when the next-generation model arrives. Audi is currently working on the E-Tron GT that is slated for a 2024 arrival while an electric variant of the BMW 7 Series is also confirmed to arrive.

