Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric luxury sedan makes global debut: Tesla beware!

Mercedes-Benz EQS sits at the cutting edge of luxury EVs and boasts of many smart features, luxurious interiors and usable a practical battery range. It is the first all-electric sedan by the company and there will be more all-electric vehicles built on EQS' modular platform.

You know that a car unveil event is grand when you see the famed movie director James Cameron step onto the stage. And that is exactly what happened for the global unveiling of the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The EQS is an all-electric luxury sedan that will sit alongside the S-Class in the Mercedes lineup. The company also has plans to launch the EQE executive sedan based on the same platform. There will also be SUV versions of the EQS and EQE which will be launched eventually.

A highlight of the EQS is a 770km range on the WLTP cycle. This is much more than what most EVs being produced today can offer. It will encourage many to not worry about the range of the vehicle. Mercedes is offering the EQS with a 107.8kWh battery and a 90kWh option is also planned for the future. These, according to the company, are new generation batteries with higher energy density and the battery managing software has been developed in-house. These advancements have contributed towards the better range and performance of the EQS. The battery can be pre-heated or cooled for faster charging by maintaining the ideal temperature at all times. One can also get a range of 300km (WLTP) by charging the vehicle for 15 minutes using a 200kW fast charger. The battery also comes with a warranty of ten years of 2,50,000km.

EQS will come in two variants- EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQS 450+ gets a single motor that drives the rear wheels and generates 328.5hp and 568Nm. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in 6.2 seconds as well. The EQS 580 4MATIC gets two motors, one on each axel, and thus has an all-wheel-drive system. It makes 516hp and 855Nm of peak torque and has a 0-100kmph acceleration timing of just 4.3 seconds. Mercedes claims that torque shift between the front and rear axle on the EQS is much faster than any other mechanical all-wheel-drive vehicle and can even check the torque value 10,000 times per minute if needed. Top speed has been limited to 210kmph which is plenty fast.

There are three levels of recuperation and the driver can switch between them using the steering-mounted paddle shifters. Rear wheel steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees comes as standard on the car. Using over the air (OTA) updates, one can even increase that angle to 10 degrees, resulting in a turning radius of 10.9 metres.

The luxury carmaker has gone for smooth flowing, curvy lines on the exterior and the EQS looks very much like a coupe. The car has a bold road presence thanks to its large dimensions. It has a length of 5,216mm, width of 1,926mm and height of 1,512mm. The front of the EQS gets a large black grille, flanked by smart and sleek headlamp units. A light bar runs across the top of the grille and connects with the DRL in the headlamp units, giving a seamless look to the light unit. A distinct character of the EQS’ exterior is the contrasting black top portion. In most cars, the paint covers the roof and the pillars but on the EQS, the paint extends a bit more to cover the front hood and the top section of the boot. At the sides, you will find alloy wheels in three different sizes – 19,20 or 21-inch. The highlight of the rear section is the long tail lamp that goes all the way from one side to the other. Needless to say, the EQS looks very futuristic on the outside. The EQS has a drag coefficient of just 0.20, making it the lowest for any road-going car.

The interior is equally futuristic to look at but has a bolder look to it. The optional 54-inch Hyperscreen grabs the eyes instantly. It has three different screens in it, including one for the front passenger. The screen has an OLED panel so it would be interesting to see if there are any burn-in issues after some time of use. The rear passengers also get two seat-mounted touchscreens and there is an android based tablet in the armrest. Needless to say, there is a screen for everyone.

The EQS comes with MBUX and a virtual assistant that can respond individually to each occupant and execute commands depending on where they are seated. The car also has limited autonomous driving support and can park itself thanks to all the cameras and sensors scattered around it. There are other smart features built-in like finding the nearest charging point, calculating the amount of charge left in the vehicle, checking if the car can make a return trip in the present amount of charge and more.

The Mercedes EQS is definitely a feature-loaded vehicle that has more tricks up its sleeve than we can count here. It would be interesting to see how the Mercedes EQ lineup will compete against Tesla in the future. While Tesla has been making EVs for a while now and is solely focused on them, Mercedes also has huge plans for an electric future. The EQS will go on sale sometime close to the middle of 2021 and deliveries will begin by the end of the year. We do expect to see the EQS make its way to India eventually.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.