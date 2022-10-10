Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Top 5 things to know about this ‘Made in India’ luxury EV

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic has been launched in India at Rs 1.55 crore, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this ‘Made in India’ luxury EV!

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the EQS 580 4Matic luxury saloon in the country. This was the company’s second EV launch within two months, the first one being the flagship AMG EQS 53. The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic has been launched in India at Rs 1.55 crore, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this ‘Made in India’ luxury EV!

Watch Video | Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 First Drive Review:

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Design and Colours

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is based on the company’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA) platform. It boasts a sleek profile and gets premium design elements like frameless doors, an all-LED lighting system, flush handles, 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and more. Mercedes-Benz India is offering the EQS in five colour shades: Sodalith Blue, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black, High-Tech Silver, and Diamond White.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Length 5216 mm Width 1926 mm Height 1512 mm Wheelbase 3210 mm Boot Space 610 litres

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Range and Performance

The India-spec Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gets a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors, one on each axle. This powertrain develops 516 bhp and 855 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Moreover, as per ARAI, this luxury electric sedan will deliver a range of up to 857 km per charge, making it the longest-range EV in India.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Features and Safety

Being the S-Class of EVs, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is loaded with features up to the gills. It gets a massive ‘Hyperscreen’ which constitutes three screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger and a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The EQS 580 gets a host of safety features as well, including nine airbags, ADAS, and it was awarded a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP last year.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Price and Rivals

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has been launched in India at Rs 1.55 crore, ex-showroom. It is the first ‘Made in India’ electric car from the house of this German luxury carmaker. The EQS 580 is locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz India’s world-class production facility located at Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra. It rivals the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, etc.

