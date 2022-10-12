Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 luxury EV gets over 300 bookings in India

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 was recently launched in India at Rs 1.55 crore, ex-showroom. This luxury electric saloon has received over 300 bookings within two weeks of launch.

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched its first locally-assembled electric car, the EQS 580, at a starting price of Rs 1.55 crore, ex-showroom. This luxury electric saloon has received over 300 bookings within two weeks of launch. Deliveries of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will begin early next year. Also, the company says it will honour existing Mercedes-Benz customers with priority deliveries.

Pre-bookings for the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 luxury EV began on September 19 for a token amount of Rs 25 lakh. With over 300 confirmed bookings for the product already, the company calls it a runaway success. The EQS 580 is the first ‘Made in India’ electric car from Mercedes-Benz. It is locally assembled at the company’s world-class production facility located at Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra.

The India-spec Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gets a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack coupled with two electric motors, one on each axle. This powertrain develops 516 bhp and 855 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Moreover, as per ARAI, this luxury electric sedan will deliver a range of up to 857 km per charge, making it the longest-range EV in India.

It is worth mentioning that Mercedes-Benz India also revealed its sales numbers for the first nine months of the calendar year 2022 today. The Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker sold 11,469 new cars in the January to September period of 2022 which is more than the entire calendar year 2021 sales. You can read more about it by clicking HERE.

