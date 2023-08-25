Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV launch date confirmed for India: Specs, Design, Battery, Range

Mercedes-Benz India has officially announced the launch of the all-electric EQE SUV on September 15. Here are five things to know.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the EQE SUV on September 15th in India. This will be the third instalment in the all-electric EQ range after the EQS and EQB. The EQE will be slotted below the flagship EV model, the EQS.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Powertrain

In the international market, the EQE is available in two trims — starting from EQE 350+, then its 4×4 version, the EQE 350 4Matic and the top-of-the-line EQE 500 4Matic. The entry-level EQE 350 is rear-wheel-drive and is powered by a single motor. It has a power output of 288bhp and 565Nm of torque and does 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.

The EQE 350 4Matic is powered by dual electric motors which churn out 288bhp and 765Nm. According to Mercedes-Benz, the all-wheel-drive version also does 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.

The top model EQE 500 4Matic is also powered by twin electric motors and has a combined output of 402bhp and 858Nm. The EQE 500 4Matic is all-wheel-drive and does 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Battery and Range

Mercedes-Benz EQE comes with a 90.6kWh battery and the EQE 350 twins offer over 550km of WLTP range. The EQE 350+ and the EQE 350 4Matic charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent within 10 hours with a 9.6 kW AC charger and 0-80 per cent in 32 minutes with a 170kW DC charger. It is the same for the EQE 500 4Matic.

Also Read Lexus LM makes India debut– rebadged Toyota Vellfire

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: AMG options

To spice up things, the EQE SUV is available in two AMG variants, EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+. Both the AMG electric SUVs are all-wheel-drive and get a twin motor set up. The AMG EQE 43 4Matic has a power output of 469bhp and 858Nm. It does 0-100km in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph.

The AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ pumps out 617bhp and 950Nm while the AMG Dynamic Plus Package version bumps up the performance with an output of 677bhp and 1000Nm. The AMG Dynamic Plus Package trim does 0-100km in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 240 kmph. The regular trim’s top speed is 220kmph.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Exteriors and Interiors

The EQE made its global debut in October 2022 and is based on the EVA (electric vehicle architecture) platform. Following the design language of the EQ range, the EQE sports a low-slung aerodynamic roofline, which gives it a unique visual presence. With a piano black glossy grille, short overhangs and connected rear tail lamps, the EQE SUV does hold a resemblance to the EQS. The AMG twins sport a black panel radiator grille with vertical struts in chrome. They get custom wheel arch claddings in the body colour and integrated, fully recessed door handles. They also come with either 21 or 22-inch AMG light-alloy wheels.

Also Read BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition bookings

The EQE gets a two-tone cabin with the top trim getting an option for Hyperscreen that doubles up as the dashboard. It also gets Burmester 3D surround sound with Dolby Atmos, heated front seats, adaptive Digital Light LED headlamps

EQE SUV’s all-LED lighting offers intelligent benefits. Available DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps and active ambient lighting can project warning icons on the pavement, or illuminate alerts in the cabin.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Competition

In India, the EQE SUV will lock horns against the likes of the Audi e-tron and the BMW i4. In the international market, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz SUV also takes on the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air.