Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October

The new batch of vehicles will come with a faster 11kWh charger that will cut down the charging times by a significant amount.

By:September 9, 2021 2:28 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQC bookings reopen

EQC was the first electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz in India and came with a price tag of Rs 1.06 crore. Now the company has announced plans to enter Phase-II of expansion and reopen booking for this luxury electric SUV. While the vehicle was previously available in just 6 cities, now the company has expanded that number to 50. The vehicle will be available across a total of 94 outlets that will have trained manpower and equipment. The next batch of EQCs will start reaching showrooms by October this year.

Mercedes EQC to be sold in 50 cities in India

The vehicle was sold in just 6 major metros earlier but now many more locations have been added to the list including places like Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jalandhar, Mysore, Calicut, Vizag, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Mangalore, Hubbali, Bhopal, Lucknow and more. The company has reopened bookings for the EQC and interested customers can book the vehicle starting from today by either visiting the company’s website or their nearest dealership.

While there are no changes to how the vehicle looks or performs, it now comes with an 11kWh charger which charges the car from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 7 hours and 30 minutes. This is a reduction of about 3.5 hours compared to the charging times offered by the previous 7.5kWh on-board charger that was offered with the vehicle. The spare wheel now resides under the vehicle.

In terms of specs, the EQC comes with two three-phase AC motors and has all-wheel-drive capabilities. It can generate a peak power of 300kW and a peak torque of 760Nm. This allows the EQC to hit the 100kmph mark in a claimed 5.1 seconds and attain a top speed of 180kmph. There is a large 80kW lithium-ion battery which itself weighs 652kg. The SUV offers a few driving modes including a Maximum Range mode which helps one extract the maximum range out of the vehicle. It has a range of 370-414km (WLTP) on a single charge and one can even use fast chargers to regain the range at a much quicker pace.

Mercedes EQC will now come with an 11kWh charger

Commenting on the expansion of the EQC network Martin Schwenk, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Pioneering the luxury EV market in India with the EQC was an important decision for us and a step taken in the right direction. With the growing customer demand for the EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread. This decision will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility. Commencement of Phase II expansion for the EQC is in line with our broader vision of creating a long-term, worry-free, sustainable e-mobility ecosystem for our customers in India. Mercedes-Benz globally is pursuing an aggressive EV strategy of ‘EV first to EV only’, and in India the high acceptance level of the EQC makes us confident that, electric is the future.”

