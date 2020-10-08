Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

India’s first luxury electric vehicle — the Mercedes-Benz EQC has been launched in India. The EQC 400 will carry a price tag of Rs 99.3 lakh (on-road) being brought in through the CBU route.

By:Updated: Oct 08, 2020 3:19 PM
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched Live Updates 11

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has finally been launched in India at a price of Rs 99.3 lakh (on-road). The EQC is India’s first luxury fully electric vehicle and is said to be capable of 400kms of driving range on a single charge. Mercedes-Benz India introduced its ‘EQ’ electrified brand in 2019. In February this year, the EQC was showcased to the public at the 2020 Auto Expo. The EQC was scheduled to be launched sooner, however, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, Mercedes-Benz has launched the much-awaited EQC in India to begin a new era of electric mobility in India.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is essentially an all-electric version of the GLC-Class and matches its proportions. However, the styling and interior have seen significant changes to differentiate the EQC from the standard model. The EQC uses s skateboard architecture platform design with the 80 kWh 348 lithium-ion battery pack placed under the floor. The battery sends power to the two asynchronous electric motors, one at each axle. And by their powers combined, the electric SUV is capable of generating 408hp and 765Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims that on the NEDC cycle, the EQC 400 can deliver up to 450kms of driving range on a single charge. However, in the real world tests, we found that it can easily manage 380-400kms at least.

Watch our video review of the Mercedes-Benz EQC below:

The 348 cell lithium-ion batteries take 21 hours to charge if you use a standard 15A domestic power supply. But you can bring that down to 10 hours if you use a 7.5 kW wall box charger which comes included with the electric SUV which can be installed at customer’s location of choice (home or office). But if you’re in a hurry and need to juice up really fast, you can do so in just 90 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has a starting price of Rs 99.3 lakh (on-road). It will be available in a choice of three colours – white, silver and dark grey. In the first phase of the launch, the EQC will be available in 6 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Mercedes-Benz has also set up a network of charging stations at over 100 locations in 48 cities in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

MG Gloster price at launch surprises! Toyota Fortuner rival's variant, features, specs

MG Gloster price at launch surprises! Toyota Fortuner rival's variant, features, specs

2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch Highlights: New features, price, colours

2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch Highlights: New features, price, colours

MG Gloster India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, variants

MG Gloster India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, variants

Micelio to launch EV for last-mile delivery soon: How it is fuelling India's EV start-ups with Discovery studio!

Micelio to launch EV for last-mile delivery soon: How it is fuelling India's EV start-ups with Discovery studio!

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets more affordable with mid-spec XT and XT+ variants

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets more affordable with mid-spec XT and XT+ variants

Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets new colour option: Stealth Edition launched at Rs 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets new colour option: Stealth Edition launched at Rs 72,950

Buying Skoda cars gets less expensive: Brand enters used car market in these nine cities

Buying Skoda cars gets less expensive: Brand enters used car market in these nine cities

New Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT spied: Could miss out on N-Line bodykit

New Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT spied: Could miss out on N-Line bodykit

Top 5 scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and more

Top 5 scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and more

MG Gloster India launch tomorrow: 5 things to expect from the premium Fortuner, Endeavour rival

MG Gloster India launch tomorrow: 5 things to expect from the premium Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Honda, Toyota cars in India likely to use Sharp Plasmacluster air purifier: Here's how it works

Honda, Toyota cars in India likely to use Sharp Plasmacluster air purifier: Here's how it works

Mercedes-Benz EQC India's first luxury electric SUV launch tomorrow: What to expect

Mercedes-Benz EQC India's first luxury electric SUV launch tomorrow: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street with Bluetooth connectivity LIVE: Navigation, call alert & more

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street with Bluetooth connectivity LIVE: Navigation, call alert & more

Hero MotoCorp Service Carnival to start: 30% off on labour, exchange offers and more

Hero MotoCorp Service Carnival to start: 30% off on labour, exchange offers and more

Ducati Multistrada V4 world's first bike to feature front, rear radar tech: Production begins at Bologna!

Ducati Multistrada V4 world's first bike to feature front, rear radar tech: Production begins at Bologna!