Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

India’s first luxury electric vehicle — the Mercedes-Benz EQC has been launched in India. The EQC 400 will carry a price tag of Rs 99.3 lakh (on-road) being brought in through the CBU route.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has finally been launched in India at a price of Rs 99.3 lakh (on-road). The EQC is India’s first luxury fully electric vehicle and is said to be capable of 400kms of driving range on a single charge. Mercedes-Benz India introduced its ‘EQ’ electrified brand in 2019. In February this year, the EQC was showcased to the public at the 2020 Auto Expo. The EQC was scheduled to be launched sooner, however, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, Mercedes-Benz has launched the much-awaited EQC in India to begin a new era of electric mobility in India.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is essentially an all-electric version of the GLC-Class and matches its proportions. However, the styling and interior have seen significant changes to differentiate the EQC from the standard model. The EQC uses s skateboard architecture platform design with the 80 kWh 348 lithium-ion battery pack placed under the floor. The battery sends power to the two asynchronous electric motors, one at each axle. And by their powers combined, the electric SUV is capable of generating 408hp and 765Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims that on the NEDC cycle, the EQC 400 can deliver up to 450kms of driving range on a single charge. However, in the real world tests, we found that it can easily manage 380-400kms at least.

Watch our video review of the Mercedes-Benz EQC below:

The 348 cell lithium-ion batteries take 21 hours to charge if you use a standard 15A domestic power supply. But you can bring that down to 10 hours if you use a 7.5 kW wall box charger which comes included with the electric SUV which can be installed at customer’s location of choice (home or office). But if you’re in a hurry and need to juice up really fast, you can do so in just 90 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has a starting price of Rs 99.3 lakh (on-road). It will be available in a choice of three colours – white, silver and dark grey. In the first phase of the launch, the EQC will be available in 6 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Mercedes-Benz has also set up a network of charging stations at over 100 locations in 48 cities in India.

