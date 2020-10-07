Mercedes-Benz EQC India’s first luxury electric SUV launch tomorrow: What to expect

The Mercedes-Benz EQC, India's first luxury battery electric vehicle will be launched tomorrow on October 8. Here is everything you need to know about the new EQC and also watch our review below.

Mercedes-Benz India will introduce the all-new and fully electric EQC SUV tomorrow. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first luxury electric vehicle that will be launched in India. It was only until recently that just a handful of electric cars were available on Indian streets. Now, the idea of a daily driving electric car is in demand and become highly fashionable. Mercedes-Benz introduced its electrified brand “EQ” last year. At the time, the German automaker promised to introduce its first all-electric SUV in India. Mercedes-Benz publically showcased the EQC at the 2020 Auto Expo, but the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On October 8, 2020, Mercedes-Benz India will finally launch the brand new Mercedes-Benz EQC. The EQC will be available is a CBU and offered as the EQC 400 in the Indian market. It is essentially a battery-electric version of the GLC-Class SUV with a new look, to set itself apart of course. The EQC has an 80 kWh 348 lithium-ion battery pack placed under the floor from which it draws its juice. Propulsion is carried out by two asynchronous electric motors, one at each axle. They are capable of generating a combined output of 408hp and 765Nm of torque.

In daily use, the EQC is said to be capable of delivering up to 400km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. But on our test, we reckon it would be good for about 350kms in the real world. You can read our review here, or watch the video below.

Mercedes-Benz EQC Video Review:

Charging the EQC’s batteries to full on a standard 15A domestic power supply will take 21 hours. You can also charge it in 10 hours with the 7.5kW wall-box charger which comes with the vehicle. But, if you have no chill and want it even faster, using a 50kW DC fast charger can help reduce that to just 90 minutes.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will arrive with no direct rival for now. However, later in its life, it will have competition from the upcoming Audi e-tron and the Jaguar i-Pace. Being brought in through the CBU route, the EQC will cost a pretty penny of course. Mercedes-Benz India is expected to price the EQC above the Rs 1 crore mark.

