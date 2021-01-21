Mercedes-Benz EQA breaks cover: All-electric baby Merc to rival Tesla Model Y

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its brand new and smallest electric vehicle of the EQ family. The Mercedes-Benz EQA is a crossover designed to take on the Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has been unveiled for the global market. The EQA is poised to be an all-electric version of the GLA-Class crossover SUV which will be the smaller sibling to the Mercedes-Benz EQC. The Mercedes-Benz EQA is the brand’s entry-level electric model and is among six all-electric vehicles to be introduced by the German brand by 2022. The EQA is said to offer a driving range of 426 km on a single charge. However, a range extender model is said to be introduced at a later stage.

The EQA is based on the same underpinnings as the GLA-Class model. However, it has been significantly revised to accommodate the battery pack under the floor. To create the skateboard architecture on which most modern EVs are based on. The EQA in its ‘250’ guise is claimed to produce 190hp and 375Nm of instant torque. It will be powered by a front-mounted asynchronous motor with front-wheel drive. It is capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in 8.9sec and onto a limited top speed of 160kph.

The battery pack itself is said to be a 66.5kWh unit and can deliver 426km of driving range on a single charge. However, more powerful and AMG versions of the EQA are expected to be introduced along with longer-range models later. Charging it up with a 100kW DC fast charger up to 80% is said to take 30 minutes. But charging through an 11kW AC charger will take six hours from empty to full.

Although based on similar proportions, the EQA’s styling sets it apart significantly from its ICE power model. At the front, the radiator grille has been replaced by a flush black panel for the nose which is now a signature look for the EQ branded Battery Electric Vehicles. As expected, all lighting fixtures on the vehicle are LEDs to offer bright distant throws and be kinder on power consumption. The vehicle sits on 20-inch alloy wheels designed to be aerodynamic for better driving range.

However, the interior has not been given such an extensive revision for the EQA from the GLA model. The basic layout is the same for both vehicles, however, you get gold-coloured insterts on the air vents and seats along with blue inserts on the upholstery. Tech-wise however, you continue to get the large digital instrument cluster for the driver which is flanked by the large touchscreen infotainment system both placed on one seamless glass panel on the dash.

At the moment, it is unclear if the Mercedes-Benz EQA will be launched in India. The automaker has announced that it is planning on introducing 15 new models this year. And we know that the A-Class Limousine, the all-new GLA, the new-generation S-Class are confirmed to be launched. However, it is possible the EQA may slide itself into the list as well.

